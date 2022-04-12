Marc Benjamin Teams Up with ZANA For Emotionally Charged Progressive House Single “Edge Of Paradise.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Marc Benjamin returns to Nicky Romero‘s label with his new single “Edge Of Paradise,” a progressive house track with masterfully crafted emotional edges. True to his sonic style, the Dutch producer weaves a sophisticated web of upbeat, cinematic melodies coupled with soulful and sultry vocals, conjuring memories of relationships that are slipping away and the tumultuous myriad of emotions that can result. “Edge of Paradise” features Norwegian lyricist/vocalist ZANA, who so far amassed over 30M streams on Spotify for her co-writes, and is also Marc Benjamin‘s 16th release on Nicky Romero‘s imprint, following his latest release on Protocol from December “Turn Back Time.”

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Veteran producer Marc Benjamin has a reputable taste for impeccable productions, evidenced in his successful previous collaborations with heavyweights Laidback Luke, Benny Benassi, and Yves V, and his remixes of Zedd‘s worldwide hits “The Middle” and “Happy Now.” He has performed around the world, including Ultra Bali, a 5-year residency at Amsterdam‘s club Escape. Benjamin‘s dynamic productions have piqued the attention of industry heavyweights like Tiesto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Angello, and Avicii. Keep an eye out for more new music from Benjamin coming soon!

Images provided by Dennis Bouman