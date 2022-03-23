Meet Australian Music Artist Nazzereene

With her single, “That’s How I Like It,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Nazzereene. Read below to learn more about Nazzereene, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Nazzereene! Letʼs start with how did you get your artist name?

My full name is Nazzereene Taleb! So, my artist name is Nazzereene, my first name. My parents are responsible for this one!

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I have lived my entire life here in the northern suburbs of Melbourne!

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Since I can remember, music has been my way of expression and it’s my absolute home. Around the age of 12, I realised that I just couldn’t see anything else, but music in my life. At that age, I didn’t know how I was going to achieve it, but I knew deep down that this will be my life no matter what. I made that decision at 12.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Most definitely. I come from a mixed-race house. My background is Anglo-Indian and Syrian (Arabic). My mother is from Mumbai, and my father is from Kuwait. Between Bollywood movies and Arabic records, music was played non-stop growing up, and so my association with it is a mixture of where my parents come from and how they’ve come together from different parts of the world. So, absolute “love” is my association with it. So, most definitely my upbringing has been one of the biggest roles played in shaping who I am and my sound today.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would describe my overall sound as honest and deep – lyrically too. Everything that I have penned with my solo material has been written a little open ended, so it’s open for interoperation and for my listeners to bring their own personal emotions into it. I would say my overall sound and style of writing intends to liberate the listener as much as possible. My voice also has a heap of Rnb/Soul influence to it’s sound. I keep it minimal with the soulful/RnB runs as I love to sing a little more spoken-like and stripped back. I feel like I am really talking in my records, and so it feels super honest and vulnerable.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I do love to dance and work out! It helps ease the mind and open up my creative vision.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Absolutely adore The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Jhenè Aiko, and heaps more. I listen to different genres, old and new. I grew up also listening to Rock and Blues music, and music from my mixed cultural background.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I want to be able to make people feel empowered and strong enough to break whatever mold they feel they have ever had to fit into. Through the writing and performing live, I want to be able to inspire the way I have been inspired by the artists before me. Music is so powerful.

Now onto your release, “That’s How I Like It.” What inspired this song?

It was a stage in my life where I was just not wanting someone to come into my world. I wanted to play around with my words and just express how I felt even if it meant it was wrong, it’s honest. I explain the thoughts and feelings through my lyrics. Not a super happy song, but not a sad song either! Absolute mix and super honest.

What is “That’s How I Like It” about in your own words?

A mixture between being content on my own, but also closed off entirely because I don’t want to get hurt. “I’m playing safe, loving me, ’cause I know that way, I can never break my heart.”

What is your favorite lyric in “That’s How I Like It” and why?

“I feed my own energy, just how I, I like it. So good, oh good I’m gleaming.” This line is literally self-love, that’s why!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “That’s How I Like It?”

It’s okay and normal to have a little conflict within yourself. I have simply documented it in this record. I hope being honest is appreciated and embraced! Honesty in music doesn’t necessarily mean perfection, and I am more than okay with that. It was a great way to come to terms with where I was when I wrote this.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Honestly, releasing this single!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Embrace the good and the bad in life, everything can teach you something valuable if you choose to seek it.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I am currently working on my next single. I am so excited about this one, and it’s message, but I can’t say too much at this point. So…stay tuned!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram.com/Nazzereene

Facebook.com/Nazzereene

Twitter.com/nazzereene

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What’s your favorite food?

Favourite food is anything cheeky and filled with carbs. I cannot discriminate thank you very much. Comfort food is soul food!!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Image provided by Tony Polimeni