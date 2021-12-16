Meet French Popstar Kimley Mayron

Kimley Mayron is a Pop music artist. She is a singer-songwriter and composer. She grew up in Paris, France and started conservatory at five years old, where she studied piano, music theory, and choir. She was involved in several local talent shows from a young age. Then, Kimley moved to USA to learn more about American pop culture and started writing her own music. Her style is a mix between Acoustic and Electronic music. Kimley finds inspiration in traveling, meeting new people, and discovering new places. She composes Pop, Reggae, Afrobeat, Rap and EDM music because of her many collaborations with Anthony B, Grems, Innoss’B, Young Balli, DJ Frodo and, recently, Colonel Reyel.

With her single and music video, “Levitating,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kimley Mayron. Read below to learn more about Kimley Mayron, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Kimley Mayron! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hi Meikhel! It’s a pleasure to talk to you today. My artist name is Kimley Mayron. So, Kimley is my real name, my identity, and Mayron is a name that I made up to match Kimley and to keep my last name private.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in a Paris suburbs, so basically I grew up in the French Capital. Today, I’m based in Florida, but I travel a lot back and forth from the USA to Europe. I feel home anywhere I am.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I always wanted to be a singer. That was evident to me from the youngest age that I can remember, but when I went to university in France, I had to study things that I wasn’t interested in. We don’t have too many music schools in France or they are not affordable for everyone. So, I said to myself, “it’s time to begin your music journey.” That’s how it started.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Hell yeah! My parents always pushed me to follow my dreams and ambitions, and taught us all to love music and art. They knew how important it was music in my life, so they let me express my creativity. My sister also has been teaching me to think out of the box and see further than the tip of my nose; in other words, “make the best out of it and don’t take things for granted.”

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My sound is a combination of authenticity, as acoustic music, and very modern and popular style all mixed together with my deep voice that makes my music particularly different. Boom, that’s me!

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Yes I do. I work out a lot, and it helps me to keep my body and mind healthy. Besides trainings, the first thing I do when I have time off is travel. This is the biggest source of inspiration that I have. I, usually, combine workouts and exploring countries, nature, and wild life, and there I am at the nirvana of ideas. Everything comes to my mind so fast and so clear.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I have many influences from different horizons such as Tracy Chapman, The Chainsmokers, Sia, Khalid, Justin Bieber…

Who would be a dream artist for you to collaborate with?

Lil Wayne.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I wanna be able to tour a lot, to meet my public, and share love and positivity. Being on stage is the best part because I love this human link and vibrations we have when we meet each other. It is a “good” overwhelming. I would also love conquer continents such as Asia or Africa, and go sing on the other side of the world.

Now onto your release, “Levitating.” What inspired this song?

The first thing that came to my mind for a featuring was images of a nice and romantic video. I like my music to be diverse and talk about different subjects. As I don’t have too many love songs, I thought that it would be a good idea to sing a love story with another artist. That would create a dialog. “Levitating” popped in my head when I asked to myself, what I truly feel like when I’m in love? I feel like I’m “Levitating.”

What is “Levitating” about in your own words?

“Levitating” is about a meeting between two people that have never seen each other before. It talks about the feeling that you have when you see “THE” one for the first time. So, you have this butterfly sensation, and you feel weird and happy at the same time!

How did the music video for “Levitating” come about? What was your vision for the video?

I wanted to create a video with a lot of landscapes and show the beauty of mother nature. That’s what love inspires me. I wanted to represent the simple love that kids have, with no judgements, no skin color, and no bling bling. Just a romantic love story that everybody would dream of. To enhance the feeling of “Levitating,” we collaborated with a drone pilot to shoot the beach and Porto Bridge.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Levitating?”

The message I want to share with my music would be to always do You. The message behind “Levitating” would be to live your love story the way you want it. Forget about the stereotypes. Love is not about perfection, it is about being beautiful.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

My proudest moments in my music career is every time that I put a smile on someone’s face. This makes me feel so alive to know that with my music I can touch people and bring them happiness in their lives.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

To Always Trust Yourself.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes! Colonel Reyel and I will be on French TV on January 6th for an interview and live performance. Also, I am working now on the next song!

Where can we follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and listen to my music on all the streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer…

https://www.instagram.com/kimley_mayron/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC91nnfR2zoGpqpwUcIo2PsA

https://www.facebook.com/kimleymayron/

https://www.tiktok.com/@kimley_mayron

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VErLb7XJADj9FJPXLWe1N

https://music.apple.com/np/artist/kimley-mayron/1568128629

https://www.deezer.com/fr/artist/5811242

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What’s your favorite food?

Chocolate because it’s good for the soul haha