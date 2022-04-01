Meet Italian Singer-Songwriter Her Skin

Her Skin is an Italy-based caramelised singer-songwriter with an intimate freak folk and faded punk flavor filling. Her real name is Sara, and she has a thing for very sad lyrics combined with delicate and light-hearted melodies. Four years after her debut album, “find a place to sleep,” Her Skin is releasing, via WWNBB, her sophomore album, “I started a garden.” These nine new songs deal with the mess of being in your 20s, feeling lonely and nostalgic, and out of place and not really knowing where you belong. “While writing this album, I was just waiting for myself to become myself again.” Her Skin continues, “but I learned that everything you bury is a seed.”

With her single and music video, “confident,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Her Skin. Read below to learn more about Her Skin, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Her Skin! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hi! Thanks for asking. I got my artist name from a song by The Long Winters that says, “her skin is cinnamon,” in the chorus. I had this song stuck in my head for no reason, and I thought that it sounded good for a stage name! Intimate enough, feminist enough, and also a little sexy. It’s just perfect!

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Modena, a small town in northern Italy. Actually, I’m from an even smaller town in the countryside of Modena, but now I’m based in Bologna, which is relatively close to where I grew up. But, I always loved this city. It’s beautiful and historical, and not too chaotic. It’s also very important for Italian music.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

It all started really naturally. I was already writing songs, and I performed live for the very first time as a joke. But then, I played more and more gigs, and when I was nineteen years old, I left for a whole month to go on tour. That’s when I realized that I have never felt so happy in my entire life.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I think so, yes. It would be hard not to be influenced by your own upbringing in becoming who you are. I grew up in the countryside. I need space, I need time, and I like to move slow – and so does my music. It took me four years to define my sound as it is now. I need to research, to listen to new music, to understand myself, and if I don’t have the time to be in nature, I just go crazy.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I like to define myself as a freak folk and faded punk artist, but that’s just something I made up. It’s Folk Rock for sure. Sweet and simple, but it’s also very Lofi and “Punk” in the attitude.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I like reading, visiting museums, traveling, playing videogames, watching French films, and I love roller skating. I paint (sometimes), but, in general, I think that art in all of its forms is truly what keeps me inspired.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I have so many! Mac De Marco, Vashti Bunyan, Adrianne Lenker, Jay Malinowski, Andy Shauf, The Kinks, The Clash, Sibylle Baier, etc…

What are some of your future music career goals?

I don’t think I have any specific goal. I’m pretty satisfied with how things turned out until now! My only goal and dream is to be able to keep doing this, to keep playing, traveling, and writing music possibly forever.

Now onto your release, “confident.” What inspired this song?

I wrote this song because I was sick of having to compare my life to other’s on social media constantly. I’m not perfect. I don’t feel beautiful, but that’s okay, and it’s okay if you feel that way too. I needed to stop apologizing for my existence.

What is “confident” about in your own words?

It’s about knowing that you’re not perfect, but finally being okay with that. “I should be a little more confident in myself, and I’m aware,” but you know what? Who cares if I’m not.

What is your favorite lyric in “confident” and why?

I think my favorite lyric is the first verse: “stop saying I’m moving forward, I’m sitting still and I’m feeling fine/I know how to use the wrong words and how to keep wasting time.” It describes my whole attitude: I know I’m not always perfect (even in this interview), but this is who I am.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “confident?”

I hope they stop feeling lonely if they are not confident in themselves, and, mostly, I hope they can still be ok even if they feel like they’re failing.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I can’t choose just one, but I’ll tell you that playing at Sziget Festival, SXSW, and opening Cat Power’s gigs in Italy were pretty cool…

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I learned that recovering takes time and everyone heals at his or her own pace, and of course, I learned so many lessons so far, but this is the one that I’m most proud of.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I just finished working on my new album, so you should look out for that for sure! And also, tour and tour and tour and tour and tour…

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram: ​​https://www.instagram.com/herskinmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/herskinmusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herskinmusic/

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. In which historical era would you live in?

I’d LOVE to live in Paris in 1820!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Image provided by Laura Norton