Meet Music Artist Maddie Park

A girl who has always felt too much, Contemporary R&B, Pop artist and Korean American Maddie Park finds harmony within the overwhelming through song. Born and raised in California’s South Bay Area, she grew up singing – at the dinner table, in the shower, on her way to school, and occasionally, in her sleep. Translating emotion into chorus and melody, her intricate lyricism and airy vocals infuse her music with both fragility and resilience. Unassuming yet, powerful, her presence is first felt, then known. As an emerging artist, Maddie Park wears all of our hearts on her sleeve in her recent single, “no fcks.”

With her single, “no fcks,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Maddie Park. Read below to learn more about Maddie Park, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Maddie Park! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

It is my real name.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m originally from the Bay Area, California, and I’m currently based in Los Angeles!

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I’ve always loved music and singing! When I was little, I used to get in trouble for singing at the dinner table and taking too long in the shower (my favorite place to sing!), and that love for singing never went away. I sang in choirs from elementary school through college, did musical theater and a cappella, learned how to play guitar, and took voice lessons. My passion for music has only grown. About one year ago, I decided to follow my lifelong dreams of becoming a singer, and began working on writing and releasing original music.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I think growing up, I was (and still am) a very emotional person. When I was young, I didn’t really know how to process all of my feelings. I found solace in writing poetry and lyrics, and listening to music that echoed the feelings in my heart. I’m still navigating my sound and voice, but the more I create music, the more vulnerable I am becoming in my delivery both lyrically and sonically.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Light, airy, and peaceful, yet powerful Contemporary R&B and Pop. Some of my main influences are Ariana Grande, NIKI, SZA, and Jhené Aiko.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love reading and listening to true crime podcasts! One of my favorite ways to create outside of music is to collaborate with photographers for photoshoots. I love coming up with concepts and locations together, and styling outfits, makeup, and hair to really bring the vision to life!

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Ariana Grande was my biggest role model growing up. I absolutely adore her as an artist and as a human being. Taylor Swift has also had an incredible impact on me as a songwriter, singer, performer, and person. I’ve fallen in love with so many other artists (and still do every day) that continue to inspire me!

What are some of your future music career goals?

I can’t wait to perform live!

Now onto your release, “no fcks.” What is “no fcks” about in your own words?

“no fcks” is about the fear that your life is passing you by. The fear that comes with having absolutely nothing figured out and no idea what’s going to happen next. When I wrote it, I was so afraid to go after my dream of becoming a singer, and I think that fear manifested itself in every moment of my life. I felt myself getting older with every passing second, like time was slipping away and leaving me behind. With “no fcks,” just feelings.

What is your favorite lyric in “no fcks” and why?

“I wake up alone / To a feeling of sorrow / Mourning a new morning of the unknown / Testament or test of it I don’t know, I don’t know”

I wanted to express the sadness I felt when waking up to a new day. The disappointment and the hopeless feeling of having to go through all of it all over again, not knowing what will happen. Not knowing if this is a testament to my strength or a test of it.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “no fcks?”

I hope when people hear my music, they feel seen and understood.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I’m just thankful – every time someone listens to my song, sends me a message on Instagram, likes my video on TikTok, or joins one of my livestreams. I feel so encouraged and inspired to be able to be supported in this journey.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I’m still learning everyday, but one thing I’m working on a lot right now is undoing my pattern of conditional self-love or acceptance. That I’m only worthy of love if I’m singing perfectly or looking my absolute best. The love that I want to share through my music is an unconditional love, and I have to hold a space of acceptance for myself in order to share that with others.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

YES! I’ve just finished recording my next single (release date TBD), and I hope you’ll be a part of this journey with me ♡

Where can we follow you on social media?

Maddie Park

Instagram // Twitter // TikTok // YouTube

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What is you favorite drink?

Boba is my favorite drink ever! My go-to order is a peach green tea, less sweet, with boba (although recently I’ve been on a lychee black tea with lychee jelly and boba kick). I have it wayyy more often than I should, but I love it!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by Maddie Park