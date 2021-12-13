Meet NFL Prospect Turned Rapper Evan Wick

Evan Wick is from a small town outside of Victoria, Texas. He grew up with a wide array of musical influences from all different eras and genres. When Evan Wick was in middle school and high school, he began to listen to more Hip-Hop such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, and J. Cole. He would write lyrics while in class and at home in private, but never revealed them to anyone. Evan Wick would go on from high school to walk-on at Blinn Junior College for football before earning a scholarship spot at East Tennessee State University, where he had great success earning mini-camp invites with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. After an injury set him back at camp with the Browns, Evan came back home to Texas empty handed. This left him fighting to understand his purpose in life. Evan Wick began taking the idea of making music more seriously and, by luck, he met an engineer and producer out of Houston, Texas. Together, they created his first few songs including, “We The People.” Shortly thereafter, Evan moved out to L.A. He was living out of his car for the first month of moving to California, but he has finally created a foundation to work from.

With his single, “We The People,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Evan Wick. Read below to learn more about Evan Wick, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Evan Wick! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

For my artist name, I decided to use my actual name. The main reason being is that I believe in the music I put forward and want to fully represent that.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I am originally from a small town out of Texas called Hallettsville, and now, I reside in Los Angeles, California.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I’ve always loved music, and the stories and emotions that it creates. After I got injured with the Cleveland Browns, I started writing as a form of therapy to find myself, which led to the discovery that I had a real love for putting my words to beats. I went to a combine in Houston, TX where I incidentally ran into someone who made music and had a friend who was willing to work with me. From there, I was hooked and started writing all the time.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I think the many different genres of music that I was introduced to growing up helped open my eyes and ears to different sounds and ways to form melodies with words. And in that, I think my upbringing played a vital role in how my sound comes across as well as how I am able to find emotion through the beats I write to.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I’ve often heard that my sound is a mix between Jack Harlow and NF.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

My hobbies outside of music include more work honestly – from co-running a business to working in my acting class to working on different independent films. I am busy a lot. However, in my spare time, I like to hang out with the friends that I’ve made out here in L.A., explore L.A. and the nature around it, and really ground myself by meeting and speaking with whoever I can to learn from other perspectives – no matter what the topic. That’s where a lot of my inspiration and creativity comes from.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My main musical influences include J. Cole, Mac Miller, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Macklemore.

Which artist would be a dream to collaborate with?

My dream collaboration would be with J. Cole. I love what he’s done and continues to do. He’s one of my top inspirations for music.

What are some of your future music career goals?

As far as goals go for music, I really just want to speak to the people, and create something that can inspire and move others like music has done for me. I could say that I want to sign to a label, create a huge audience, or go on tour, but I think that music should be more about the connection to it and the feeling from it rather than just creating to become something.

Now onto your release, “We The People.” What inspired this song?

What inspired “We The People” was an interview that I watched with Alessia Cara about how music should speak to the times and what is happening within the world. Obviously, there was a ton going on at the time when I wrote “We The People,” and a lot to touch on from politics to social justice to the election. So with all that in my head, I began to try and explain it as best I could.

What is “We The People” about in your own words?

“We The People” is a testament to the times we currently live in. It’s also my subjective view on what is happening in the United States at the moment. I read a lot of different articles to do research for this song as well as watched countless videos on what was happening around the U.S. I hope people can take this song as an understanding that we should work together, not try to divide.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “We The People?”

My main reason for the creation was my attempt to bring people together through the song and have people understand that we’re all in this together as one country. We should seek reform, not through politicians, but rather through each other by having conversations rather than arguments and showing love rather than hate.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

My proudest moment in my music career, so far, has just been the relationships that I’ve built. I haven’t done anything exceptionally noteworthy yet, but I really hope that I connect to my fans through my music as well as move them. If I can do that, then I’m proud.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Patience and gratitude are the greatest lessons that I’ve learned so far throughout this music journey. It’s not something that happens over night, but if you love the journey, then the process will create the path.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’ve been working on a ton of new projects that still are tentative as far as a release date, but if you follow me on Instagram or on whichever streaming service you use, I will start dropping more and more music especially with the 2022 year approaching. I’ll keep everyone informed as best I can on Instagram!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Here are my links!

Instagram- @evanwick

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/66LLgHgG75sxypJELGSGfA