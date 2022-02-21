Meet Rising Star Trèvon Slaten

With his single, “Why Do We Do This?” out now, we took some time to hear more from Trèvon Slaten. Read below to learn more about Trèvon Slaten, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Trèvon Slaten! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Becoming an artist, I couldn’t figure if I wanted to create a unique name or just go by my name. I had a list of artist names that I was for sure going to use. Something about just going by Trèvon Slaten just spoke to me, and I stuck with it.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I am from Nashville, Tennessee, and now I’m based in Los Angeles, California.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Growing up in Tennessee, I’ve always wanted to do music. I grew up in church, so my grandma had my sister, my cousins, and I in the choir. I was also in choir when I was in college also. I was a shy, timid kid and always stayed in the background. It was in 2018 when I was like: “Tre, this is your dream. You were born to stand out and connect with the world. Let’s chase our dream.” So, I went full-time doing music and connecting with some amazing people around L.A.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

When I was a kid, I remember watching “FAME” and that movie opened my eyes up. I thought that, after high school, I would move to New York and star on Broadway. My mom would also play old R&B music in the car, and I was like, “Wow, I definitely wanna be on the radio one day.”

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My sounds is smooth and warm. Listening to my music will definitely warm your heart. I definitely will connect with the listener with every story that I sing.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Outside of music, I love to write and draw. I plan of releasing a children’s book one day.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My main musical influences would definitely be Beyoncé because I admire her hard work and how she puts her all into everything she creates. Also, Tank is a big influence to me because I love the raw emotions in all of his songs.

What are some of your future music career goals?

My future music career goals will be to tour and continue building my fanbase up. Collaborating with other artists, either singing or writing with them. Later down the line, I would love to open a music management business to help indie artists.

Now onto your release, “Why Do We Do This?” What inspired this song?

This song is the most vulnerable song that I think I’ve written so far. It’s basically from my friend’s standpoint. I saw how her and her boyfriend were going through all these problems. They argue all the time, break up, and get back together. It was hurting her mentally and emotionally. Looking from the outside at their relationship allowed this song to write itself.

What is “Why Do We Do This?” about in your own words?

It’s asking why do we keep allowing ourselves to hurt each other. Why can’t we let go of what we think is good for us, knowing that it is only damaging us?

What is your favorite lyric in “Why Do We Do This?” and why?

My favorite lyric is, “maybe it’s something you said…” You say you’re over someone and BOOM. They will say something that will pull you back in. Words are powerful and weigh on people heavy!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Why Do We Do This?”

Be strong and don’t allow anyone to treat you like you’re nothing. Walking away from a situation is the best thing that you could do. Protect your peace at all costs.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Hearing my mom and sister tell me how proud they are.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

To believe in myself before anything else. The industry is so hard to get into, and without faith and the work, you will basically be wasting your time.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I have a show coming up on February 26th, and I plan on dropping my first EP this fall.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram: @trevonslatenn

TikTok: @isthattrevon

