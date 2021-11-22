Megan Knight Calls All Drama Queens in Pop-Country’s Newest Hit, “My Drama”

(Nashville, TN) – Self-proclaimed Drama Queen, Megan Knight speaks from the heart in her new pop-country anthem “My Drama”. The genre fusion title track is a mix of contemporary country instrumentals, pop vocals, and a slight 80s influence. Incredibly soulful and impassioned, the lyrics come off as a sort of insight into the love-life of Knight. “My Drama” is now available on digital streaming & download platforms. Click here to listen.

“Writing ‘My Drama’ was like taking all the confusion and contradictions stirred up in my soul and ripping it up from the roots. Trying to piece my life together to get out of the tunnel I was stuck in for so long.” – Megan Knight

Megan Knight creates a fresh new sound with the help of catchy and honest lyrics as well as her sultry voice. In her genuine lyrics she’s explicit to admit that she has her own ‘drama’, and what she’s looking for in love is for someone who can deal with just that. The song’s motion is driven through a bouncy and forward-moving drum beat, partnered with a crisp cheerful electric guitar. Knight’s vocals are both soulful and strong, and her choices of slides and riffs in her verses are captivating. “My Drama” shows not only Knight’s powerful vocal, but her honest self-reflective lyrics.

She co-wrote “My Drama” with James LeBlanc and Jimmy Nutt. “With this song”, says Knight, “I really wanted to take the raw traditional musicality of the Shoals and fuse it together with the Pop Contemporary sound of Nashville,” . In the song she explains how she wants someone to take her as herself, drama and all. She says, “I can deal with your demons and your trauma, if you can live with me and my drama”. An 80’s inspired synth player, cheerful electric guitar riffs, and introspective lyrics is what makes this song so catchy.

“My Drama” Credits:

Vocals: Megan Knight

Acoustic and Electric Guitars: James Leblanc

Drums: Tommy Harden

Drums and Percussion: Jimmy Nutt

Piano and Synths: Jonathon Brown

Background Vocals: James Leblanc

Produced by: James Leblanc, Jimmy Nutt and Megan Knight

Recorded Mixed and Mastered by: Jimmy Nutt at The NuttHouse Recording Studio in Sheffield, AL.

*Additional recording by Tommy Harden at Tommy’s Dungeon Nashville, TN.

Megan Knight is an incredibly soulful and impassioned singer-songwriter, born in Southern New Jersey. The poised influence of her writing reveals a powerful singer willing to risk what it takes to push the limits as far as they will go. Knight’s music is strongly defined by its contradiction; which radiates with confidence and vulnerabilities that outline a perfect balance between modern and classic sounds, that pull inspiration from many different genres.

At an early age, Megan knew that she wanted to make singing, songwriting and performing her life-long career. With musical roots that span generations, it was natural for her to work tirelessly to hone a sound that is uniquely hers.

Knight’s first original three song EP was released in 2012 at the tender age of 14, which quickly caught the attention of Grammy winning songwriters/producers and engineers in Nashville, TN and Muscle Shoals, AL. Within a few months of the release she was visiting Nashville and Muscle Shoals to find her recording family. She found that in Muscle Shoals, AL where they embraced her as their own.

Megan’s first full length album, entitled “Megan Knight”, was recorded at The Nutthouse Recording Studio in Sheffield, AL, and released in 2015. This studio album thrust her into the spotlight and she was awarded the 93.7 WSTW’s New Artist of The Year, independent artist music award, and was nominated for several songwriting accolades.

Growing as an artist, performer, singer and songwriter, Megan had withdrawn from her local high school to be homeschooled (online) to focus on her career. Her travels over the years brought her up and down the east coast on state-to-state tours. These new experiences brought a greater drive to learn more of the production part of the music industry. In 2018, Megan released her first co-produced album, “State of Mind”, which earned her top regards with 93.7 WSTW as EP of the year 2018, and again was nominated for several songwriting and vocal accomplishments. Her single “Fade” off her EP was picked up by CMT for their show Racing Wives.

In 2019, Megan expanded her music experience by co-writing and recording with one of Nashville’s hottest up-and-coming producers. “Bad Decision” is the latest original single released on all streaming platforms and gained instant recognition for its relatability.

You now can hear several self-produced and co-produced covers including “Six Feet Under” (Billie Eilish) “Running Up That Hill” (Kate Bush) and “Heart Shaped Box” (Nirvana) when you log onto your Spotify, iTunes, Google Music, or Pandora music app.

2021 is shaping up to be another exciting year for this steadfast songwriter who is propelling her way into the masses. Megan released “Hard Way To Go” back in October and her newest hit to date “My Drama” on November 12th.

