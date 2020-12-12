Michael Lanza Branches Out In New Single “Islands”

Michael Lanza blends his wide range of influences together with his infectious new single “Islands” featuring Bay area-based rapper Chow Mane. While melodically breezy and upbeat, Mane and Lanza provide emotional depth to the tropical single. Through elements of Hip-Hop, Pop and EDM the two combine forces in an invigorating single on overcoming heartbreak.

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter molds his own personal experiences into playlist-worthy tunes. By putting pen to paper and crafting tracks that stem from the heart, Michael Lanza creates hit after hit. Michael expands on his new release, confessing that “New people always seem to remind you of the one you don’t have anymore. You seem happy on the outside, but deep within there is great sadness and turmoil.”

With warm guitar licks and tropical percussion, “Islands” casts itself away, giving listeners a glimpse into Lanza’s own search for paradise as he continues to explore new sounds. With each release Michael Lanza creates new sounds that experiment and reimagine his sound. “Islands” is the latest showing his versatility as an artist.

Listen to “Islands” Here!

About the Artist

Michael Lanza is a Los Angeles based pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Michael blends his R&B-influenced vocals with colorful pop, future bass and house production to give his original music an intimate and nostalgic aura.

Michael has made several guest appearances as a solo and double act opening for notable artists across the pop and EDM worlds, including Major Lazer and Drake Bell. He has also produced several tracks in collaboration with other Bay Area acts such as Ron Reeser, GhostDragon and KEPIK. He has even received welcome support from The Chainsmokers on his 2017 feature track The Way You Move with EDM-duo BEAUZ.

Following the success of his latest single “Lion”, which was co-produced with GhostDragon and Ron Reeser and landed him a #23 breakout on Billboard’s Dance chart, Michael has released his new single “Burn” which was featured in the season 17 final episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Images Provided by Benjamin Farren