Miiesha Brings a Message of Strength in New Single/Video “Damaged”

R&B singer-songwriter Miiesha returns with “Damaged”, an unabashedly vulnerable take on intergenerational trauma and grief. Miiesha has set herself apart through her storytelling songwriting ability. She is known for music that “captures the complexity of the individual Indigenous experience through universally appealing songs.”

Her latest release, “Damaged,” showcases the depth of Miiesha’s soulful vocals and ability to convey the intricacies of the human experience. It takes listeners on a deep dive into the pain and disconnect that accompanies familial loss. She shares, “‘Damaged’ is my most personal song yet and the most painful for me. It is a song about the broken relationship I have with my mother. It’s about how much I have wanted it to heal and fix it, only to find myself hurting more.”

Released alongside the single, is the stunningly cinematic visual for “Damaged”. Featuring images of Miiesha’s real family, viewers are given an intimate look into a family’s struggle as they wrestle with feelings of grief, each member doing so in their own unique way.

About the Artist

A strong, proud Anangu/Torres Strait Islander woman, Miiesha released her debut collection of songs entitled Nyaaringu in 2020. Meaning ‘what happened’ in Pitjantjatjara language, Nyaaringu explores the stories and the strength Miiesha inherited from her late Grandmother, whose interludes narrate the project. Since its release, Nyaaringu has garnered countless critical acclaim. It received the 2020 ARIA for Best Soul/RnB Release, a QLD Music Award, and topped Album of the Year lists.

Through her songwriting, Miiesha hopes to offer encouragement and expand perspectives, motivating her listeners to not only be strong but also be compassionate. She shares “I hope it will bring strength and comfort to anyone who has gone through what I’ve gone through, and what I’m still going through. Black people around the world have seen so much trauma. People need to understand that, even though we might be damaged from it, it has made us strong.”

With a voice that showcases vulnerability and strength, often in one breath, Miiesha sings of her people, her community, and her story with the raw emotion of the lived experience. By weaving the personal and political together, listeners are given the opportunity to understand the young Aboriginal woman. Miiesha’s story is long overdue and her strength is powerful.

