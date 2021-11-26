Mike Emilio, Flakkë, and Quando Join Forces For Feel Good Dance-Pop Fusion Release “Deep Breath” on Purple Fly

Swedish star producer Mike Emilio joins the ranks of Purple Fly together with Brazilian Flakkë and Singapore-based Quando for their collaboration “Deep Breath.” Combining the trio of artists’ unique backgrounds and styles into a dreamy, feel-good sonic experience, the track opens with ethereal vocals that shine over a complementary instrumental bassline in its introduction. The cinematic vibe builds into a distinct four-on-the-floor beat, giving “Deep Breath” dance credibility to its otherwise pop-swayed sound. Purple Fly has established itself not only as the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, but as a home for a diverse array of sounds; Emilio, Quando, and Flakkë follow recent Purple Fly‘s releases from the likes of IZKO, Danny Ores, Drezlo, Chris Burke, Audiosonik, Behmer, DJ SODA, Ahin of MOMOLAND, Laidback Luke, BLVD., Sevenn, Shaquille O’Neal, Fatman Scoop, to name a few.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. Purple Fly‘s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. The label releases an NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. As one of the most streamed electronic producers in Sweden (over 100M on Spotify alone), Mike Emilio has earned several awards including “Producer of the Year” at the Swedish “Dalecarlia Music Awards 2021,” a spot on Top 50 Sweden for his 2020 release “I Follow Rivers” together with Vigiland, SUD and Helion. He has also created official remixes for Flo Rida, Bloodhound Gang, Lil Nas X and has been supported by artists such as David Guetta, Tïesto, and many more. Flakkë is one of the rising artists of Brazilian electronic music, with over 62M plays on Spotify and hits like “Me Gusta” (29M streams) and “Sweet Munchies” (12M streams). He has been among the TOP 50 most listened DJs in Brazil for two consecutive years, and reached an impressive 1M monthly listeners on Spotify just one year after starting the artist project. He has been supported by artists such as Alok, Vintage Culture, Oliver Heldens, Merk & Kremont, Fedde Le Grand, R3HAB, Bingo Players and many others. Quando is the owner of Kronos Recordings based in Singapore. Stay tuned for more cutting-edge new music and NFT releases coming from Purple Fly in the near future!

Images provided by Purple Fly