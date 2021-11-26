Music

Mike Emilio, Flakkë, and Quando Join Forces For Feel Good Dance-Pop Fusion Release “Deep Breath” on Purple Fly

by Thursday, November 25, 2021

Swedish star producer Mike Emilio joins the ranks of Purple Fly together with Brazilian Flakkë and Singapore-based Quando for their collaboration “Deep Breath.” Combining the trio of artists’ unique backgrounds and styles into a dreamy, feel-good sonic experience, the track opens with ethereal vocals that shine over a complementary instrumental bassline in its introduction. The cinematic vibe builds into a distinct four-on-the-floor beat, giving “Deep Breath” dance credibility to its otherwise pop-swayed sound. Purple Fly has established itself not only as the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, but as a home for a diverse array of sounds; EmilioQuando, and Flakkë follow recent Purple Fly‘s releases from the likes of IZKODanny OresDrezloChris BurkeAudiosonikBehmerDJ SODAAhin of MOMOLANDLaidback LukeBLVD.SevennShaquille O’NealFatman Scoop, to name a few.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. Purple Fly‘s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. The label releases an NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. As one of the most streamed electronic producers in Sweden (over 100M on Spotify alone), Mike Emilio has earned several awards including “Producer of the Year” at the Swedish “Dalecarlia Music Awards 2021,” a spot on Top 50 Sweden for his 2020 release “I Follow Rivers” together with VigilandSUD and Helion. He has also created official remixes for Flo RidaBloodhound GangLil Nas X and has been supported by artists such as David GuettaTïesto, and many more. Flakkë is one of the rising artists of Brazilian electronic music, with over 62M plays on Spotify and hits like “Me Gusta” (29M streams) and “Sweet Munchies” (12M streams). He has been among the TOP 50 most listened DJs in Brazil for two consecutive years, and reached an impressive 1M monthly listeners on Spotify just one year after starting the artist project. He has been supported by artists such as AlokVintage CultureOliver HeldensMerk & KremontFedde Le GrandR3HABBingo Players and many others. Quando is the owner of Kronos Recordings based in Singapore. Stay tuned for more cutting-edge new music and NFT releases coming from Purple Fly in the near future!

More info on Mike Emilio / Flakkë / Quando / Purple Fly:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Purple Fly

, , , , ,

← Previous post

DØBER and Almero Join Forces for Club-Friendly Bass-/Tech-House-Inspired Track "I Got Some" On Protocol Recordings

Next post →

The Most Jaw-Dropping Black Friday 2021 Fashion Deals: Nordstrom, SKIMS, Madewell, Anthropologie & More
You may also like
DØBER and Almero Join Forces for Club-Friendly Bass-/Tech-House-Inspired Track “I Got Some” On Protocol Recordings
DØBER and Almero Join Forces for Club-Friendly Bass-/Tech-House-Inspired Track “I Got Some” On Protocol Recordings
Sophie Simmons Returns with Heartfelt Solo Single “Love Turns Lonely”
Sophie Simmons Returns with Heartfelt Solo Single “Love Turns Lonely”
JVNA Takes Listeners On A Deep, Personal Journey Through 12-Track Debut Studio Album “Hope In Chaos” and Announces Album-Themed 2022 Tour
JVNA Takes Listeners On A Deep, Personal Journey Through 12-Track Debut Studio Album “Hope In Chaos” and Announces Album-Themed 2022 Tour