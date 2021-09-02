Monocule Brings Back Underground Club Vibes With New Release “Awakening,” Featuring Sarah De Warren. Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Nicky Romero returns in the disguise of his alter-ego Monocule with the eighth release “Awakening,” an underground gem featuring vocals by British singer/songwriter Sarah De Warren. The new track wastes no time packing a punch, opening with rhythmic synths and deep, growling basslines. De Warren‘s ethereal vocal riff is carried on euphonious melodies, making for a sonic experience that is meant for late-night club energy. “Awakening” follows Monocule’s recent release “Ways To Heaven” with Jamis featuring composer/pianist Michael G. Moore. Earlier this year, Monocule also dropped his “Monocule Volume 2” EP, which has already amassed over 2.5M streams on Spotify.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve during these unprecedented times in the music industry. In 2020 he launched his alter ego Monocule, which is dedicated to Nicky‘s never-ending passion for darker and underground vibes. Deep and growling basslines, emotive vocals, and dark and cinematic melodies – this is the sonic spectrum that Monocule represents since his debut release, and we can’t wait to hear more.

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales