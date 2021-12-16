Monocule Goes Deeper and Darker Than Ever With New Single “Your Eyes” with Brazilian Newcomer LAMAS (BR). Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Nicky Romero presents his darkest track yet as his alter ego Monocule in the form of “Your Eyes,” for which he teamed up with newcomer LAMAS (BR). Opening with a haunting female vocal and deep, growling basslines, the track instantly takes on a nebulous allure as Monocule coaxes the beat into undulating sonorous rhythms that are also rhythmic and underground-friendly. “Your Eyes” conjures images of nights on sweaty, dark dance floors with beautiful people, dancing until the sun comes up. It follows his recent singles “Awakening” with Sarah De Warren and “Ways To Heaven” with Jamis and Michael G Moore. On the other hand, this is LAMAS (BR)‘s second release ever, which places him in a promising position as part of the Protocol family. Romero discovered LAMAS (BR) after he sent a demo directly to the demo:drop Twitch session inbox, which is proof that sometimes, sliding into Nicky‘s demo:drop can get your record signed to Protocol Recordings.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve during these unprecedented times in the music industry. In 2020 he launched his alter ego Monocule, which is dedicated to Nicky‘s never-ending passion for darker and underground vibes. Deep and growling basslines, emotive vocals, and dark and cinematic melodies – this is the sonic spectrum that Monocule represents since his debut release, and we can’t wait to hear more.

