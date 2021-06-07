Monocule Teams Up With Italian Producer Jamis and Composer/Pianist/Vocalist Michael G. Moore for “Ways To Heaven.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Nicky Romero returns as his underground alter ego Monocule with the new single “Ways To Heaven,” this time collaborating with rising Italian talent Jamis and British singer/songwriter/pianist Michael G. Moore. Opening with a soulful vocal line, the track quickly picks up a driving, deep bassline that has become synonymous with Monocule‘s signature style. The result is an impressive and cinematic sonic journey through the spectrum of dark progressive house music, an emotive and yet dancefloor-friendly sound, that is a quick follow-up to Monocule‘s recent EP – “Monocule Volume 2.” Jamis has previously released on Armada, Revealed, Smash The House, and Mixmash Records. On the other hand, we have a composer and pianist Michael G. Moore who has a Brit-rock voice and worked earlier with the likes of Adam Lambert, Becky Hill, Dean Lewis, and Ray Quinn.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve during these unprecedented times in the music industry. In 2020 he launched his alter ego Monocule, which is dedicated to Nicky‘s never-ending passion for deeper and underground vibes. Monocule‘s inaugural EP “Monocule Volume 1” consisted of “Time To Save” with Tim van Werd and Mosimann, “Close To Me,” and “Waiting For You.” Deep and growling basslines, emotive vocals, and dark and cinematic melodies – this is the sonic spectrum that Monocule represents since his debut release, and we can’t wait to hear more.

