MTRSS Announce Collaboration with Ariel Fitz-Patrick in New Single “Your Love”

(New York, NY) Artistic audio-visual project, MTRSS, release their new single “Your Love”, featuring Ariel Fitz-Patrick. MTRSS is a global collaborative music endeavor, while Ariel is part of the critically acclaimed Montreal-based group The Fitz-Patrick Sisters. According to Ariel, the song’s origins began in late 2020, after hearing of an exciting opportunity to work with MTRSS. “‘Your Love’ expresses how I was able to find a unique and unfailing love despite the disappointments and heartbreaks that life brings our way. Through it all, I’ve been able to find peace and stability in the love of Christ. And I’m so glad I was able to share that in this song,” she states. The single shines in its vulnerability, soulful vocals, and smooth instrumentals.

MTRSS consists of versatile artists and musicians from Pacific Russia, New Zealand, England, Germany and the United States. It’s a multimedia project that incorporates different storytelling formats: From a live ballet performed by the Bolshoi Theater in collaboration with European choreographers, to an interactive series involving AR / MR / XR. The inspiration for MTRSS happened one evening in a suburban Tokyo vinyl bar, when a small group of visiting musicians sat down for a long chat with the bar’s owner.

Rummaging through a spectacular collection of mainstream and incredibly obscure music from all over the world, the conversation turned to the idea of writing and recording analog music, relying on the nuance of humanity and expression, pulling in artists from mixed media to extend this exploration across motion and sound. The bar’s owner, Mr. Totori-san, inspired the project’s name. “Your Love” is part of Ariel Fitz-Patrick’s efforts to branch out as a solo act. On the new release with MTRSS, she says, “This opportunity has really pushed me outside of my comfort zone, propelling me to try new things with my voice and writing style.”

Ariel has opened for Grammy-award winner Tasha Cobbs, performed at the Canada Day Celebrations and Jamaica Day / Carifiesta at Parc Jean Drapeau, and was featured in Toronto’s Glass Awards. MTRSS has been called a “beautiful multi-genre piece” by Peter Coulston of Shoreditch Radio. MTRSS’s innovative pursuits eventually led the project to Los Angeles, where they delivered their vintage analog soundtrack just before the pandemic broke out. Stay tuned as MTRSS continues to pioneer their own original methods of creativity throughout 2021.

