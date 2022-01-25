Multi-instrumentalist Zafrir Takes Listeners On a Multicultural Journey With His New “Digital Culture” EP. Out Now on Purple Fly

Israeli artist Zafrir releases his stunningly unique EP “Digital Culture” on NFT-backed Purple Fly. Consisting of four tracks, he takes listeners on a true journey to foreign lands and dancefloors through a blend of raw instrumentals, all played by Zafrir himself, and electronic music. Opening with “Kamanche,” Zafrir immediately conjures images of sojourns through the desert, then weaves in a driving bassline that adds in a darker element. On “Devoiko” and “PAIDU,” he enlists the talents of X Factor Israel winner Anna Timofei and Netflix star/multiplatinum singer Marina Maximilian to elevate the EP with their emotive and sensual performances. “Masello” is the most party-friendly track of the four, where Zafrir weaves in a bouncy bassline to lively ethnic melodies. Overall, the “Digital Culture” EP is a truly unprecedented sound that makes a perfect addition to Purple Fly‘s diverse musical catalog.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. Purple Fly‘s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. The label releases an NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. Zafrir is the definition of a multitalented artist; he plays over 20 instruments (including Celtic harp, Persian tar, Turkish oud, santur, Greek bouzouki, and more) and also composes and produces, which gives his music an unreplicable sound. Throughout his career, he has become known for his collaborations with Armin van Buuren, Vini Vici, and Alok on “United,” KSHMR and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike on “Reunion,” with Afrojack on “Boom Boom Pow.” He is returning to Purple Fly after 2021’s “Rude Boy” and has had releases on other labels such as Revealed Recordings, Smash The House, Maxximize Records, Armada Music, Spinnin’ Records, and more.

Images provided by Zafrir