Multi-Platinum Felix Cartal Announces ‘Expensive Sounds For Nice People’ Studio Album; Teams Up with UK’s Platinum-Selling Hit Singer/Songwriter Karen Harding on ‘Only One’

Platinum producer Felix Cartal announces the release of his upcoming album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People” on the 25th of June via Physical Presents. Ahead of the album release, the producer teams up with British pop icon Karen Harding on the stunning single “Only One.” Felix Cartal has already released several hit singles from the album, including “Mine” with Sophie Simmons, and “Love Me” (which are both certified Platinum) with “Love Me” (featuring the singer LIGHTS) also winning the Dance Recording of the Year at the Junos 2020. His previous single, “Get What You Give” also reached Platinum. Felix‘s recent single, “Happy Hour” with Kiiara was featured on 32 Spotify New Music Friday playlists and Billboard‘s Best New Dance Tracks and Popular Charts.

High energy, high romance, and high expectations are carrying us into the summer with Felix Cartal‘s latest single, “Only One,” featuring the stunning songstress Karen Harding and her unforgettable style. A playful attitude radiates throughout the single as the “give and take” atmosphere harnessed between the unique production style and powerful vocals lead us into a day of flirty fun and nights with blurry memories.

Felix Cartal tells us about the creation of the single: “I wrote this one with Karen, Chelsea, and Nick during a spontaneous session in LA. I feel like I have two modes when I make music, mode 1 would be something with an emotional heaviness, and mode 2 would be a response to just break away and make something that’s more of an uplifting escape. It was the summer, and I definitely was in mode 2.”

Karen Harding further elaborates on the single: “I loved this writing session. We were all on such a high, and I think it definitely came across in the song. We wanted to write a song about that overwhelming feeling of when you know someone is ‘the one‘, we’ve all felt it at some point.”

Vancouver-based Felix Cartal has collaborated with several major artists such as Kaskade, R3HAB, Gallant, and has also created official remixes for the likes of Selena Gomez, Zedd, Galantis, Dillon Francis, MØ, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Anne-Marie & Doja Cat, as well as Daya & Shallou‘s “Older.” He has been featured by major Youtube channels, such as Trap Nation, Mr. Suicide Sheep, Mr. Revillz, Chill Nation, The Vibe Guide, Selected, xKito amongst others, and has earned over 360 million plays across platforms. He has also seen support from BBC Radio 1‘s Danny Howard and Diplo & Friends, and Sirius XM has also heavily supported several singles, while his Weekend Workout radio show is also featured on Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution.

The UK hit singer-songwriter Karen Harding‘s impressive body of work now surpasses 400 million combined Spotify streams. After the worldwide success of her previous single “Un-Do My Heart,” with Digital Farm Animals now passing 20 million streams, her current UK single with Shift K3Y titled “Morning” is on airwaves across the world. Hailing from Durham County, Karen will next be leading into her first-ever mini-album due in July on Ultra Music.

“Expensive Sounds For Nice People” Tracklist:

01. The Life (feat. Fjord)

02. Over It (feat. Veronica)

03. Harmony

04. Layover

05. Mine (with Sophie Simmons)

06. 500 Days

07. Old Self (feat. Ofelia K)

08. We Fall

09. Only One (with Karen Harding)

10. My Last Song (feat. Hanne Mjøen)

11. Love Me (with Lights)

12. Going Up

13. Happy Hour (with Kiiara)

14. Jealous

15. Hygge

16. Too Late (feat. Kroy)

“Felix Cartal is here to bless the masses with timeless music” – Flaunt Magazine“Friday vibes are exemplified on ‘Happy Hour,’ a joyous new collab between Canadian producer Felix Cartal and anti-pop star Kiiara.” – Billboard

“It goes from a cool electro place into some more mellow, halftime vibes during the hook. No earth-shattering drops, no pandering. This is just good music for great people.” – Complex

“Felix Cartal has turned ‘You Get What You Give’ into a full-on EDM blast, the kind of thing you expect to hear at four A.M., as you’re waiting for the sun to rise.” – Popdust

“The platinum-selling producer is back, matching his arena-level electronics to a potent pop touch.” – Clash Magazine

“‘Mine‘ follows the producer and DJ, Taelor Deitcher’s irresistible sonic formula: melting melodic electro-pop sensibilities with slick body-shaking bass lines, this time relaying an ode to lost love with the honey vocals of singer Sophie Simmons” – Wonderland Magazine

More info on Felix Cartal / Karen Harding / Physical Presents: