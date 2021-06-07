Multi-Platinum Felix Cartal Releases “Too Late,” Featuring KROY, From Forthcoming Album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”

Platinum producer Felix Cartal releases his latest single, “Too Late” ft. KROY. It is taken from his upcoming album, “Expensive Sounds For Nice People,” which will be released on the 25th of June via Physical Presents. Felix‘s 4th LP also includes previous singles, such as “Mine” with Sophie Simmons, and “Love Me” (which are both certified platinum in Canada) with “Love Me” (featuring the singer Lights) also winning the Dance Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards 2020. His previous single, “Get What You Give” also reached Platinum, while “Happy Hour” with Kiiara was featured on 32 Spotify New Music Friday playlists as well as Billboard’s Best New Dance Tracks.

On “Too Late” Felix Cartal returns to his roots of feel-good music. Light, airy and untying past relationship concerns to let them drift away in the wind, the two come together to create the next positively reinforcing the track to set you on your way of self-healing. Organic piano keys meeting soaring electronic embellishments set us well on our way for a happy spring-tinged anthem.

Speaking of the single, Felix Cartal tells us: “‘Too Late‘ was crafted in a last-minute session in Oslo, at a setup in my Airbnb with Iselin Solheim. That’s it, no studio. I remember Iselin saying, let’s just make something we’d both love listening to. It felt grounding, and I think that opened us up to making something really authentic. I’ve been a fan of Kroy for a while, and I love collaborating with artists who aren’t traditionally from the same scene as me, and having her sing it took the track in a beautiful direction that I really love. Once I built out the production, I knew it would be the final song on my album. It feels like a conclusion to me, like a final act.”

Speaking of the single, KROY tells us: “Felix and I had been trying to work together for a few years now, and actually got into the studio a while ago, but nothing came out of it. I was so happy he thought of me for his record. The fact that this entire song was done remotely gives me hope in long-distance collaborations. That said, I cannot wait to be in the same room as Felix and celebrate our song together!“

Vancouver-based Felix Cartal has collaborated with several major artists such as Kaskade, R3HAB, Gallant, and has also created official remixes for the likes of Selena Gomez, Zedd, Galantis, Dillon Francis, MØ, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Anne-Marie & Doja Cat as well as Daya & Shallou‘s “Older.” He has been featured by major Youtube channels Trap Nation, MrSuicideSheep, MrRevillz, Chill Nation, The Vibe Guide, Selected, xKito, among others, and has earned over 360 million plays across all platforms. He has also seen support from BBC Radio 1‘s Danny Howard and Diplo & Friends, and SiriusXM Chill has also heavily supported several singles, while his Weekend Workout radio show is also featured on SiriusXM’s Diplo’s Revolution.

KROY is the avant-pop alias of Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer, Camille Poliquin who is based in Montreal, Canada. Her work has been supported by the likes of Vice, Nylon, Rolling Stone, The Fader, and Complex to name a few. As one half of the Milk & Bone duo, the singer has received numerous awards, including a Juno for Electronic Album of the Year (2019), an ADISQ Award (2019), and has been long-listed twice for the Polaris Prize (2015, 2018). Beyond her success as KROY and with Milk & Bone, Camille has scored soundtracks and themes for projects like the 2019 documentary Sisterhood, two Cirque du Soleil shows, and several feature films.

“Expensive Sounds For Nice People” Tracklist:

01. The Life (feat. Fjord)

02. Over It (feat. Veronica)

03. Harmony

04. Layover

05. Mine (with Sophie Simmons)

06. 500 Days

07. Old Self (feat. Ofelia K)

08. We Fall

09. Only One (with Karen Harding)

10. My Last Song (feat. Hanne Mjøen)

11. Love Me (with Lights)

12. Going Up

13. Happy Hour (with Kiiara)

14. Jealous

15. Hygge

16. Too Late (feat. Kroy)

Pre-order “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”

“Felix Cartal is here to bless the masses with timeless music” – Flaunt Magazine“Friday vibes are exemplified on ‘Happy Hour,’ a joyous new collab between Canadian producer Felix Cartal and anti-pop star Kiiara.” – Billboard

“It goes from a cool electro place into some more mellow, halftime vibes during the hook. No earth-shattering drops, no pandering. This is just good music for great people.” – Complex

“Felix Cartal has turned ‘You Get What You Give’ into a full-on EDM blast, the kind of thing you expect to hear at four A.M., as you’re waiting for the sun to rise.” – Popdust

“The platinum-selling producer is back, matching his arena-level electronics to a potent pop touch.” – Clash Magazine

“‘Mine‘ follows the producer and DJ, Taelor Deitcher’s irresistible sonic formula: melting melodic electro-pop sensibilities with slick body-shaking bass lines, this time relaying an ode to lost love with the honey vocals of singer Sophie Simmons” – Wonderland Magazine

More info on Felix Cartal / KROY / Physical Presents:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Trevor Brandy