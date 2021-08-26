Multi-Platinum R3HAB Releases Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Story “Runaway” with Sigala & JP Cooper As The First Single From Upcoming Studio Album

R3HAB teams up with UK sensations Sigala and JP Cooper for their collaboration “Runaway,” a stunning coming-of-age saga that fuses the best of dance and pop. The song reflects each artist’s signature sound, from R3HAB‘s dynamic and high-energy style and Sigala‘s radio-friendly beats to JP Cooper‘s soulful vocals. Opening with undulating, upbeat melodies, “Runaway” rides on a combination of muted basslines and heartfelt vocals; its powerful lyrics about taking a risk to realize a dream or happiness is something many listeners will be able to relate to. The track is the first confirmed as part of R3HAB‘s new studio album, which will be released this fall, and offers a sneak peek into what fans can expect from his newest body of work. “Runaway” was years in the making between these three talented artists, so read on below for more about the story behind the track:

R3HAB:

“Sigala and JP are pioneers in the UK‘s dance-pop scene, and I’ve been following their work for years. Being able to create a song together that reflects each of our signature sounds makes me extremely proud. We were in the same headspace when working on this song. There’s always something in your life that requires boldness to unlock its full potential. ‘Runaway‘ is about daring to try; I hope our fans are inspired to find that boldness within themselves.”

Sigala:

“I am so happy we are releasing ‘Runaway‘ for the world to hear. One of my favourite parts of what I do is collaborating with other writers and producers – and I was blown away by the talents of both R3HAB and JP Cooper. We had so much fun making the record, and I hope everyone enjoys it!“

JP Cooper:

“‘Runaway‘ has been in the making for a good couple of years now, and I’m so happy it’s finally off the hard drive and into the world. It’s been amazing watching R3HAB and Sigala develop the track to where it’s at now. ‘Runaway‘ is a youthful, wide-eyed, coming-of-age story… it definitely brought back a few memories. I’m sure you’ll be able to relate.”

Dutch–Moroccan Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the better part of the last decade. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, to anthems such as Gold– and Platinum-certified “All Around The World (La La La)” and “Lullaby,” to his collaborations with the likes of Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, ZAYN, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, Smokepurpp, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Astrid S, Olivia Holt and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game, whose work collected over 5B streams to date. In 2016 R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which has passed 2B streams across all platforms since its inception. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe, pushing the boundaries of dance music as he collaborates across genres and languages. In 2020 alone R3HAB celebrated over 900M Spotify streams. He is currently the most discovered artist on Spotify, one of Spotify’s top 150 most streamed artists across all genres worldwide, and ranked #13 on prestigious DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, in 2021 R3HAB is continuing his journey among electronic music’s elite.

Sigala is the musical nom de plume of Bruce Fielder, a London-based house DJ, producer, and remixer. Launching his career with “Easy Love,” a sampling track that topped the charts in the UK in 2015, he continued releasing bright, sunny dance-pop tunes featuring a variety of guest vocalists and producers. His 2018 full-length album “Brighter Days” included collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Sean Paul, and Nile Rodgers, among many others. Subsequent tracks featuring Becky Hill (“Wish You Well“) and James Arthur (“Lasting Lover“) continued his run of UK Top Ten hits. In 2019 Sigala released the single “We Got Love” featuring Ella Henderson. Another song with Becky Hill – “Heaven on My Mind,” appeared in 2020, and “Lasting Lover” with James Arthur became Sigala‘s 8th single to chart in the UK Top Ten. His latest single “You For Me” with Rita Ora, proved to be yet another Summer smash of 2021.

JP Cooper has done the legwork. Ten years in bands in and around his Manchester hometown. Multiple songs written on his own and with a variety of collaborators, a couple of which became global hits-that-will-not-die: “Perfect Strangers” with Jonas Blue and his own “September Song,” which is now sitting at some 600M streams. An international solo career built on pure songcraft. And he’s done the business. The singer/songwriter’s 2017 debut album “Raised Under Grey Skies” has sold in old-fashioned numbers: 1M copies at time of writing. His 11M monthly Spotify listeners have contributed to a grand total of 4B total streams. And, over the past 18 months, Cooper has done the hardest thing: built on all that to create a second album, a collection of 13 songs that work as together and work apart, that out-paces, out-sings and, by his exacting standards, out-classes his debut.

More info on R3HAB / Sigala / JP Cooper / CYB3RPVNK:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by R3HAB / Sigala / JP Cooper