Multi-talented Thai Singer, Actor, and Model Golf Pichaya Releases Feel-Good Dance-Pop Smash “We Don’t Stop.” Out on Purple Fly

Thai superstar Golf Pichaya joins NFT-fueled label Purple Fly with his dancefloor-friendly new single “We Don’t Stop.” In a seamless, crowd-pleasing fusion of pop and dance, Pichaya pairs a rhythmic and approachable beat with catchy vocal riffs that are about – to put it simply – having a good time. The upbeat bassline and lyrics to “We Don’t Stop” are the perfect pairing for your next go-to pregame anthem. Golf Pichaya is a welcome addition to Purple Fly‘s diverse ranks; the label has recently released a slew of forward-thinking singles, including BLVD.‘s remake of disco classic “Turn The Beat Around,” and more music from the likes of Fatman Scoop, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ SODA, Ahin of MOMOLAND, Laidback Luke, Sevenn, and more.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. The label’s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. Purple Fly releases NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. Thai model, actor, and singer Golf Pichaya‘s colorful career spans over 16 years, including over 10 studio albums and sold-out shows with his brother-duo partner as Golf-Mike. He began his solo career in 2012 and became extremely popular on Youtube for his positive messages. Pichaya has also starred in films including “Realms,” “Devil Lover,” “Still 2,” “The Graduates,” and more.

Images provided by Golf Pichaya