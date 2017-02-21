Music Tours We Are Looking Forward To In 2017

What could be better than listening to your favorite artist’s new album on repeat? How about seeing them perform those songs live? This year offers up some great acts dotting the country to bring their music to the masses and give fans the opportunity to experience it live. Here are four upcoming tours that we’re excited for.

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic World Tour

Bringing his trademark throwback style to a city near you, Bruno Mars will set out on a tour to support his Billboard top 10 album 24K Magic. He’ll be starting the tour internationally, but will make his North American start July 15 in Las Vegas, ending the tour Nov. 11 in Inglewood. Mars has plenty of hits, including the title track of 24K Magic, to put together a great set list that will bring his blend of funk, pop, and soul to each of the whopping 60 concerts he puts on.

The Weeknd, Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

Supporting his Billboard number 1 album, Starboy, The Weeknd starts his tour with international dates before the 27-date North American leg begins April 25 in Vancouver stretching to June 9 in Cincinnati. With 17 charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100, there’s plenty of material that crowds will be begging to hear. The safe bets are the highest charting singles, “Starboy,” “I Feel It Coming,” and “Party Monster.” Hopefully he’ll get most of the fantastic double-album into his set list.

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman Tour

Ariana Grande is flipping the script and starting her tour in North America, and soon too. The 37-date tour starts Feb. 3 in Phoenix running through April 15 in Orlando. Then she’ll take off to Europe to finish the tour. Supporting her album Dangerous Woman, Grande will set out to show in person how she’s evolved as an artist. With hits from that album including “Dangerous Woman,” “Into You,” and “Side to Side,” Grande is sure to entertain fans old and new.

U2, The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

This one’s a little different from the previous three. Rather than supporting a new release, U2 is going out for a 19-date tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. The band will be performing the entire album, which contains hits like, “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “With or Without You.” The North American leg of the tour will start May 12 in Vancouver and will end on July 1 in Cleveland. With most of those dates sold out, the album proves to be an enduring classic.

