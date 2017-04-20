Music We’ll Be Listening To All Spring Long

Now that spring has finally arrived, so has a lot of great new music! Everyone is looking for those great songs to play with their windows rolled down in the warm weather and we’ve got them. Take a look at the music we’ll be listening to all throughout spring!

More Life – Drake

Drake surprised us all with this new album which seems to be very popular. With a warmer and more personal vibe to it, the album is a big hit. Some of the songs like “Passionfruit” and “Portland” have potential to stick around all spring and maybe even into the summer.

Beauty and The Beast Soundtrack

Emma Watson dazzles us all in this movie which is still very new. Having come out in mid-March, the movie — including the soundtrack, is still very popular. No one really knew that Watson could sing so the whole soundtrack was a pleasant surprise. Beauty and The Beast is such a hit, people will be listening to it for a while. With its cute whimsical songs, the soundtrack will be sticking around through spring.

Divide – Ed Sheeran

This album is also on the newer side and it’s the number one album on iTunes. Also, check out our review of this album!

Sheeran created this album within a year and released it in early March, smashing everyone’s expectations. Divide has some really great tunes like, “Galway Girl” and “Castle on the Hill” that people will be listening to without a doubt throughout the spring and probably still dancing to in the summer! Sheeran’s north-american tour with the album will keep everyone singing along to these songs for a while.

“Something Just Like This” – Chainsmokers & Coldplay

After the Chainsmokers released “Closer” everyone went wild. Every teenage girl listened to this song at least once a day and plenty of it on the weekend. Well, the Chainsmokers have done it again! “Something Just Like This” is currently the number four song on iTunes and will most likely be the spring anthem for 2017.

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

This album was released in mid-November of 2016, but it is still very much relevant. “That’s What I Like” — a popular song from the album, is the number two song on iTunes and the whole album itself is number seven on iTunes! The album has a bit of an edge to it, making it a fun and unpredictable listen. Bruno Mars brought a new flare to this album which is why it is so popular now and will be sticking around throughout the spring.

“iSpy” – Kyle ft. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty was pretty popular in 2016 and he came back as a feature in this song and everyone cannot get enough of it. The conversation in the beginning between Kyle and Lil Yachty is a funny way to start off a fun song that will surely make it through spring and summer.

“I Feel It Coming” — The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

The whole Starboy album was popular when it came out, but this song in particular is still all over the radio. This groovy and electronic collaboration with Daft Punk has everyone feeling good and will be sticking around for a while.

