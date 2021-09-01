Nathan Harrington Touches on the State of the World With Powerful Ballad “Storm Before the Calm”

Emerging singer/songwriter Nathan Harrington is taking us through the depths of what it means to stay united; using love and understanding as an approach in our battles instead of resorting to hate. His newest single and music video, “Storm Before the Calm” is available on all DSPs today.

“Storm Before the Calm” is an emotional track that reflects on the current state of our divided world. With vocal prowess, Nathan conveys his emotions in a way that has audiences pondering their own personal agenda:

“Our modern world is so divided, you can see the fear swelling up all around it. And there’s nothing more frightening than what fear does to people. War, violence, hate, anything to survive; but how about love? For years I have wondered why we never approach our ‘big issues’ with love, but now I know. And it has everything to do with power. If the powers that be would put their egos aside and act in love, you would see that it works. But until then, storm before the calm.” – Nathan Harrington

With a sound that is uniquely his own, Nathan Harrington combines elements of pop, rock, and soul to bring a bold and captivating sound to life. Nathan infuses his music with the cultural elements of Latin music, influenced by his Puerto Rican roots and island artists like Bob Marley and Toots & the Maytals. His musical inspiration helps to hone his tone while contemporary influences like Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jason Mraz point him towards the next generation of California singer-songwriters.

When it comes to songwriting – living is Nathan’s biggest intrigue. Whether it’s exploring nature on a hike, surfing the sea, or channeling meditation, the world’s generosity can be translated into his music. Aside from singing, Nathan plays instruments such as guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, and percussion. He’s shared the bill with artists such as Jacob Collier, 2 Chains, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter and Jed’s A Millionaire to name a few. Nathan has also been in numerous modeling campaigns, TV shows, and was cast in Jordan Peele’s movie “Us.”

Nathan Harrington’s latest single and music video “Storm Before the Calm” is available for streaming on all DSPs today.

