It was announced in late January that Netflix is gearing up to release a rap documentary series entitled Rapture. The first season will be eight episodes long, with each episode focusing on the personal and professional life of a famous rapper.

The list of rappers that will be featured in the first season is quite impressive: Nas, Logic, T.I., 2 Chainz, Just Blaze, Rapsody, Dave East, G-Eazy, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The 30-second trailer released by Netflix shows flashing scenes of the rappers, with short narrations from a few explaining the importance of creating rap music.

Nas begins the trailer, explaining, “hip hop is about being truthful. You tell the real story.” Often called one of the best rappers of all time‒by sources like MTV, Billboard, The Source, and more‒Nas is known for his poetic verses that went against rap conventions during his debut in the 90s. Not only is he a regarded as a hip hop legend for his controversial flows, but he also has been continuously praised for his poignant verses about the harsh realities of life for black men in America.

From Nas, the trailer quickly jumps to Logic, whose breakout single “1-800-273-8255” received enormous radio play and media attention in 2017. The single, which is about suicide prevention, was nominated for the Song of the Year and Best Music Video awards at the Grammys. As one of only a few rappers to have opened up about mental health issues, Logic is committed to spreading awareness and prevention methods. “That’s my way to vent, and let other people know that I’ve been there,” he says in a quick sound bite, “and I know what it’s like.”

The rest of the trailer goes on to feature other clips that discuss the value of words, truth, freedom, and power. The show is set to become available for streaming on March 30th.

Netflix Will Release a Rap Documentary Series: Featured image courtesy of Netflix