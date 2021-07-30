New York artist Cade Hoppe Releases Anthemic Pop Heartbreak Single, “Click Boom Run”

“Click Boom Run” is a song about losing someone before you ever really had them. You can fall deeper in love than you ever have before, but none of that matters if they don’t ever love you back. It’s a very specific type of heartbreak to see a clear future with someone and never have a chance to make it a reality—it leaves you asking yourself one of the most dangerous questions one can ask: “What if?”

This song is centered around a pulsating guitar stack and a strong vocal. While the focus remains heavily on the lead throughout the song, what begins as simple support production becomes a massive cinematic experience with punching percussion, sleek synths, and reverse guitars. Produced by Harper James of indie-pop duo Eighty Ninety, “Click Boom Run” is an anthemic pop song about heartbreak that lives in the same world as other heartbreak anthems such as OneRepublic’s “Apologize” or Coldplay’s “Fix You”. It’s the kind of song that many people will relate to, but if they can’t they’ll wish they could.

Image provided by Cade Hoppe