New York Based Pop Artist Karine Releases a Cover For the 80’s hit “Jump”

Montreal-born and New York based pop artist Karine just released a cover for the 80’s hit “Jump.” This cover of Van Halen’s “Jump” shys away from the Van Halen craziness, and instead pulls at your heartstrings as this up-beat power ballad goes more classical. With the use of simple instrumentals and Karine’s powerful voice, we get a new, honest perspective on this classic.

Listen to Jump HERE.

Growing up in Canada, and at the age of sixteen, her performance on a Canadian television show caught the eye of none other than Celine Dion. The world-renowned diva went on to ask Karine to perform at her wedding.“That was really the start,” she recalls. “It was such an incredible moment, and I was driven to pursue this endlessly to fulfill my dreams as a world class singer.

Karine relocated to New York City. Within weeks of moving to the Big Apple, she linked up with none other than Jim Steinman (Meat Loaf, “Bat Out Of Hell”) and began collaborating with him. For the next few years, nearly every major label courted her, but she didn’t find a home until Cash Money Records/Republic Records/Universal music co-founders Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Baby” Williams heard a recording from her in their lawyer’s office and signed her. She is their one and only signed artist that is a pop artist.

Their partnership kicked off with Karine’s incendiary debut single “Burning Up”, co-written and produced by Josh Harris. Climbing the billboard charts and making it all the way to number five.

That’s only a prelude to what followed. Her next single co-written by Michael Jay called “Victory” which landed in the top 10 on the Billboard charts. Karine nods her vocal influences to legends such as Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Holiday, and as well as French and European artists she heard on the radio as a child. As a result, she’s got something completely her own and electrifying.

Ultimately, Karine stands poised to capture the world’s attention with her voice. “I want people to feel something massive in their soul after listening to me interpret a song, whether it’s an original or a cover tune,” I sing from the soul, and I hope it reaches listeners.”

Karine’s new cover of Van Halen’s hit “Jump” strips away the wildness of David Lee Roth, and instead pulls at your heartstrings as this up-beat classic power ballad goes classical. Instead of the use of an attentive synth, the music flows through a beautiful piano melody. These simplistic instrumentals allow Karine’s soulful, honest voice to shine through. Karine’s voice is filled with elements of an authentic 80s ballad with a mix of grit, glottal attacks, and rasp. Van Halen’s “Jump” is a song that had us want to dance madly, but Karine gives us a more tender perspective of the lyrics. “You gotta roll with the punches to get to what’s real” now feels like a sentimental ballad, and allows us to relive the classics in a more honest fashion.

Images provided by Tina Sokolovskaya