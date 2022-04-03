Nia Amber Sits Down With Cliche for an Amazing Interview

From sharing the same stage with household names Doja Cat, Sweetie, and Megan Thee Stallion,to being Rap Icon, Trina’s protege under her label, Rockstar Music Group, Nia Amber knows how to grasp everyone’s attention with her effortless feel-good vibe.



Who were your favorite artists growing up?

My Favorite artists growing up were Brandy and Beyoncé. I admired Brandy because of her talent but also because I could identify with her. Brandy looked like me, a brown girl pursuing her dreams and being successful at it. There have been so many times as a young girl that I faced the issue of acceptance. Seeing another girl who looked like me on TV and Pursuing a career in music was so inspiring. Beyonce is also an all time favorite artist of mine. To me, she embodies the true essence of what a Super star is. She is vocally talented and an awesome performer. Her creative energy and her involvement in the overall process regarding her artistry is what is most inspiring. I aspire to be in those shoes one day.

Who most inspired you to start singing or was it just something that you started doing when you realized you had an amazing voice?

My mom inspired me to sing. She saw my talent and believed in me before anyone else even knew I could sing. Because of her I began to chase this crazy dream. Thank you mom!

What year did you start making youtube videos? Did you know how to create your own channel?

I actually recently started posting my covers on YouTube, maybe in 2019. When I first started singing I was only posting on Instagram. I began to grow my following on the IG platform first. I really didn’t know much about YouTube at that time but now I am getting more accustomed to using that platform. So in short, I am working on expanding my audiences through all of the social media platforms.

What is the largest check you’ve received from Youtube and Instagram and what did you spend it on?

I actually haven’t received a check from YouTube YET. But when I do, because I’m gonna claim, I’m pretty sure I’ll just save it for important things down the line. As for instagram, I’ve only gotten small checks so far but I anticipate the more I grow my audience the bigger the checks will be.

How does it feel to be able to use your natural talent and personality to make a living for yourself?

It feels like a dream! Many people were taught to get a degree in college and work a regular job, I chose a different route and I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. I actually went to college and graduated in 2020 during the pandemic. I have a degree in communications and although I think I can use a lot of what I learned in my career as an artist, I still only want to pursue music. I am passionate about music and performing and very happy that I am able to live my dream. It’s a blessing to have a job and love what you do.

How were you involved in Love & Hip Hop Miami?



I wasn’t really involved that much. I did record a few scenes and a couple of episodes; however, when the show was edited, most of my scenes did not make the cut. I did get the opportunity to perform my song on the final episode of Season 1 and that was a huge blessing. Although me being involved in Love & Hip Hop didn’t turn out the way I planned, it was a great experience that I am grateful for. I got to share my talent on National TV, that was major!

Tell us about your relationship with Trina and how did that come about?

I met Trina back in 2018, towards the end of the year. I was so afraid and nervous. I wasn’t sure she was going to vibe with my sound or my style. When I met her she was so humble and encouraging. She listened to my song and instantly loved it. I am so grateful for her leadership and direction over these past years. The industry is not easy, it is a constant grind. Even with a major co-sign like Trina, I still have to put in the work. I feel that great things are about to happen with my career and I am thankful that I have Trina’s support.

Have you performed live anywhere and if so where?

I have performed in many different places. I have performed on the East and West coast, in cities like Las Vegas, D.C., Atlanta, Miami and San Diego to name a few. If I had to choose my favorite places, it would be San Diego and D.C. when I opened up for Km Michelle. It was my very first time visiting the cities and they showed so much love. What a way to kick off first time performances and a bday celebration for me. Was so sweet and welcomed me with open arms. I will never forget those experiences and hopefully I will be able to work there again in the near future.

Are there other artists you’d like to work with?

I’d love to work with Doja Cat! I think she’s so different and dope. I also think we’d get along really well because of our goofy personalities lol. I think a collaboration will be amazing and our vibe on a track would be complementary. I’m gonna put that in the atmosphere, we will have a song together soon!



Can you let us in on any new projects you’re working on?

I’ll be dropping my single “DA” on Friday, March 18th! I’m so excited to share the song along with the dope video we recorded. I’ll also be dropping my “Night with Nia performance” on Women Crush Wednesday, March 23rd. I have so much in store this year! Stay tuned!!

What are your aspirations for the future both short term and long term

My short term goals are to grow my following and fan base by creating music that will make my fans love Nia Amber. My long term goals are to use my platform to inspire my supporters to love themselves inside and out. I would also love to expand my brand and tap into modeling, influencing, selling merchandise and doing movies.

What advice would you give to anyone that wants to be an influencer online?

Stay focused and be consistent! Like with anything, it can be tough starting out but consistency is definitely key. Social media is very competitive and it has become the new marketplace for business! It is most definitely a must have in your life. My advice to anyone would be to keep your eye on your goals, stay organized, seek opportunities and go for the gusto!

How can people best connect with you?

You guys can find my music on all streaming platforms under “Nia Amber” and follow me on all social media platforms @iamniaamber. I look forward to connecting with all of you and introducing you to my music and my brand.

Read more music interviews at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Spex Photography