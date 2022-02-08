Nicky Romero Experiments with House Music on “See You On The Dancefloor” EP with Low Blow. Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Protocol‘s boss Nicky Romero presents a new, party-ready sound on the new 2-track EP “See You On The Dancefloor,” for which he teamed up with Spanish artist Low Blow. The title says it all – this funky house EP is simply made for nights out at your favorite club until the sun rises. The title track kicks off this duo with a tech-house-infused beat coupled with disco-influenced melodies and catchy vocals, bringing energy that will have your feet moving from the first notes. Its partner song “Higher” goes deeper and a bit darker, coupled with instrumental synths and bouncy melodies for a late-night groover. The EP marks Low Blow‘s third appearance on Romero‘s Protocol Recordings, following his “Losing Control,” which Nicky has been playing in his sets frequently, and follows Nicky Romero‘s single “Afterglow” with GATTÜSO & Jared Lee from January this year.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. Low Blow is a Spanish producer with an eclectic and energetic sound. His edgy electro-house originals and remixes made Low Blow‘s way to TurnItUp Muzik. In just over a year, he has experienced success with official remixes of DANK & Lorensa‘s “One Life,” Sick Individuals & Justin Prime‘s “Guilty” feat. Nevve and Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals‘ “Only for You.” This is only the beginning for this dynamic artist, so stay tuned for what’s next.

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales