Nicky Romero Partners with Visual Lab and Ethernity Chain For His First NFT Drop – “Behind The Mask”

In an exciting new partnership with Visual Lab and Ethernity Chain platform, Nicky Romero releases his first, highly anticipated collection of NFTs. The Protocol Recordings label boss and veteran electronic producer joins the likes of Pelé, Tony Hawk, Muhammad Ali, Fernando Tatis Jr., and their authenticated NFT releases on Ethernity Chain. From the sneak peek into the 3-tier collection, many will recognize the iconic mask, bringing a welcome hit of nostalgia to a brand new concept. To create it Nicky partnered with Visual Lab, a Dutch company which also created an authenticated NFT collection for Pelé, pioneered Nicky Romero‘s “Another World” 3D livestream concept last summer and is responsible for designing and programming all the visuals you could see during Nicky‘s performances around the world. Nicky Romero is continuously finding new ways to infiltrate growing markets as an artist, and the stunning visual art on “Behind The Mask” will not disappoint.

“Since the beginning of my career I’ve been experimenting with different types of visuals for my performances, as my goal always is to elevate to the next level the experience of each attendee. After the last year’s debut of my ‘Another World‘ 3D livestream concept, the next step was inevitable. ‘Behind The Mask‘ is our first NFT collection that symbolizes the energy that the fans from around the world been giving me over the past years. I have created it with my visual team – Visual Lab, that I’ve been working with closely since day 1. We are happy to team up with the premier NFT platform Ethernity Chain for the release of ‘Behind The Mask,’ which places us among the official NFT collections of the likes of Muhammad Ali, Pelé, Tony Hawk, and more.” – Nicky Romero

“We’ve been creating visuals for Nicky Romero‘s releases and performances since the very beginning of our company. We know that some of those animations became memorable not only for us, but also for the fans of Nicky Romero around the world. When working on ‘Behind The Mask‘ we wanted to capture this powerful feeling of thousands of people sharing mutual memories and experiences. It’s about unity and what connects us, one with another.” – Visual Lab

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve during these unprecedented times in the music industry. With the debut of his ultra-modern “Another World” live stream concept last summer and launch of Monocule alter-ego, Nicky Romero keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales