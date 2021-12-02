Music

Nicky Romero Returns to Virgin Records/Universal Music With Heartfelt Dance-Pop Release “Why Do I Call”

by Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Nicky Romero returns to Virgin Records/Universal Music with the new dance-pop crossover gem “Why Do I Call” to follow up on his last year’s debut “Nights With You.” The Dutch veteran producer once again showcases his dynamic abilities by opening with soulful vocals and organic instrumentals, letting the heartfelt lyrics shine before leading into a deep house-influenced chorus. The song plays to anyone who has chased the past, adding a rhythmic dance twist to an otherwise radio-friendly track. Nicky Romero began his partnership with Virgin/Universal and forayed into the softer side of the electronic dance music spectrum just last year after also launching his underground side-project Monocule while heading up his imprint Protocol Recordings, so we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with AviciiNicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van BuurenDavid GuettaDimitri Vegas & Like MikeW&WTimmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin SchulzKygoRita OraSteve AokiMartin GarrixJess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.

More info on Nicky Romero:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales

, , , , ,

← Previous post

Sharon Osbourne Shames "Bottom Feeder" Tabloid For "Fat Shaming" Daughter Kelly

Next post →

Thomas Newson Returns to Protocol Recordings with Groovy Tech-House Track "Skin"
You may also like
NAZAAR Releases Hard-Hitting Personal and Meaningful Vocal Trap/Bass Single “WITH U”
NAZAAR Releases Hard-Hitting Personal and Meaningful Vocal Trap/Bass Single “WITH U”
Mike Emilio, Flakkë, and Quando Join Forces For Feel Good Dance-Pop Fusion Release “Deep Breath” on Purple Fly
Mike Emilio, Flakkë, and Quando Join Forces For Feel Good Dance-Pop Fusion Release “Deep Breath” on Purple Fly
DØBER and Almero Join Forces for Club-Friendly Bass-/Tech-House-Inspired Track “I Got Some” On Protocol Recordings
DØBER and Almero Join Forces for Club-Friendly Bass-/Tech-House-Inspired Track “I Got Some” On Protocol Recordings