Nicky Romero Returns to Virgin Records/Universal Music With Heartfelt Dance-Pop Release “Why Do I Call”

Nicky Romero returns to Virgin Records/Universal Music with the new dance-pop crossover gem “Why Do I Call” to follow up on his last year’s debut “Nights With You.” The Dutch veteran producer once again showcases his dynamic abilities by opening with soulful vocals and organic instrumentals, letting the heartfelt lyrics shine before leading into a deep house-influenced chorus. The song plays to anyone who has chased the past, adding a rhythmic dance twist to an otherwise radio-friendly track. Nicky Romero began his partnership with Virgin/Universal and forayed into the softer side of the electronic dance music spectrum just last year after also launching his underground side-project Monocule while heading up his imprint Protocol Recordings, so we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales