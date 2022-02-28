Nicky Romero’s “So Much Love” with Almero is Protocol Recordings’ Boss Next Quality House Release. Out Now

Hot on the heels of his recent EP “See You On The Dancefloor” with Low Blow, Nicky Romero stays on the house music train with his new single “So Much Love,” for which he teamed up with Protocol veteran Almero. It’s a sonic gem with a strong influence of progressive and French house. Opening with piano melodies over a bouncy bassline and catchy disco riffs, “So Much Love” has all the makings of an upbeat house anthem for those feel-good, high-energy dancefloor moments. Romero continues to both defy expectations and deliver consistently cutting-edge tracks, no matter the music genre. “So Much Love” is Almero‘s first release on the label this year, a follow-up to his recent singles “Believe” and “I Got Some” with DØBER. Protocol can always be counted on to release new tracks from both heavyweights and emerging artists, so keep an eye out for what’s up next!

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. Almero is already making waves; he debuted on Protocol in 2020 with “They Don’t Know” with CAMARDA and then followed with “Focus” with DØBER, 2021‘s “Good Old Days” with CAMARDA, “Run” with Teamworx, and solo singles “Do Again” and “Midnight Love.” He has additional releases on Revealed Recordings and Universal and has earned support from Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Blasterjaxx, and Thomas Gold.

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Kevin Anthony Canales