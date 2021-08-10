Nikitaa Releases Single and Music Video, “Boomerang”

The transcontinental Pop Star continues to build a massive multi-lingual discography

Mumbai-LA-based pop singer-songwriter, Nikitaa, has released her latest single and accompanying music video, “Boomerang.” After a successful year of releases and a Netflix track feature, Nikitaa continues to build a massive multi-lingual goddess pop discography.

“Boomerang” was written and produced by Nikitaa and is her cathartic release and declaration of freedom from a delusional ex. After trying to make a friendship work with her ex, Nikitaa realized the relationship was more parasitic than mutualistic and it was time to cut ties.

Using guitar samples that reminded her of motion comics and superhero storylines, she parts ways with her usual upbeat pop sound for this single, choosing to lean more towards the hip-hop genre. Nikitaa collaborated with American rap duo, Flyana Boss, on “Boomerang.” The all-women hip-hop track penned by Nikitaa has also been co-written by Flyana Boss.

Opening up on the collaboration, Nikitaa said: “I went to music school with both Bobbi and Yinka and I’ve been watching them put out hit after hit since they’ve come together as Flyana Boss! They write so cleverly, unapologetically, and authentically. I have their music on repeat on my phone all the time. They were the natural first choice for me! So I hit them up, sent them the demo and they loved it!”

Nikitaa, who describes “Boomerang” as her personal “cord-cutting ritual,” wanted her listeners to hear the lyrics as a story and feel as if they were experiencing escaping this shady character she’s singing about firsthand. Continuing on her path to show her listeners a different side of herself, she put the darker-sounding single and music video together all at once, defying her normal songwriting routine and instead let her anger pour out freely and form itself into the perfect mixture of beauty and pain.

Intertwining cinematic sounds with a true orchestral bass instead of synth also helped her create the contrasting sound she had imagined.

“Overall, it’s an aggressive sound, but the vocals are still pretty, with some sparkle. I fell in love with the contrast and it reminded me of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ but with a sonically darker palette.” -Nikitaa

Born and raised in Mumbai, singer-songwriter Nikitaa, who has spent her recent years in LA mastering her art, is poised to be a breakthrough star on the independent music scene, creating a witty blend of sassy melodies, partnered with powerful lyrics that give added depth to each of her compositions. Nikitaa combines ethereal Pop/RnB with a subtle nod to the South-Asian soundscape to bring a new genre she calls Goddess Pop.

In 2020, the transcontinental pop singer has put out more than 4 singles – “Tum Aur Main”, “Universe,” “Goddess,” and “Clutch” and sang for a Netflix film Masaba Masaba and she promises not to stop.

A born entertainer, with the ability to transcend language, culture, and ethnicity, Nikitaa’s self-proclaimed mission as an artist is to break down barriers, shatter stereotypes and bring people together under the universal language of music.