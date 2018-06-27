Norwegian songstress/producer Emma Jensen returns with her new single, “Rush,” to kick off the summer of 2018. The track is a follow up to her 2017 breakout debut and tells the tale of a lackluster love. “Rush” was produced by Jensen and fellow Norwegian Henrik the Artist, who is signed to Diplo’s Mad Decent.

Already dubbed “Norway’s latest gem” with only two singles released to date and drawing comparisons to Ellie Goulding and Zara Larrson, Jensen has made waves with “Closer” which she produced, wrote, and sang. “Closer” is inching towards 8 million spins on Spotify.

Delivering an all too relatable, infectious chorus alongside her sultry yet vulnerable vocals, “Rush” is set to follow suit and have listeners hooked.

