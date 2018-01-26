20-year-old Sydney-based singer-songwriter Odette has been turning heads with her beautiful sonic creations since she burst on the scene with debut single, “Watch Me Read You”. The Australian artists songs are deeply personal and see her move from spoken word into warm, soulful vocals, with arrangements circling soul, jazz and pop. At just 17 she signed with EMI Music Australia, and has spent the last two years crafting her debut album.

Odette’s latest single, “Collide”, co-written with Charlie Hugall (Florence and the Machine / Halsey / Lapsley), is a stunningly simple piano driven song with a mesmerizing rhythm, once again exhibiting her masterful use of language and dramatic vocal delivery. She stripped the song down even further and released a breathtakingly intimate performance video which has been hailed as “a quiet revolution.”

The acoustic video shows an intimate moment of how Odette heals from an abusive relationship in “Collide”.

Watch Odette’s stripped down Collide video:

Born in England and raised in the inner western suburbs of Sydney, Odette grew up with an eclectic musical palette. Her South African mother introduced her to African music, soul, funk and rhythm; while her English father, hailing from a long line of jazz pianists, introduced her to new wave, jazz and passed on his musical talents. Odette has played piano since she was a child and her highly emotive use of the instrument lives at the centre of her songs, a grounding motif of her heritage.

Shes caught the eye of producers and songwriters including Jason Cox (Blur, Gorillaz), Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Broods) and Paul Mac (The Dissociatives, Silverchair), all of whom clamored to work with her over the past year and a half, alongside Grammy nominated Damian Taylor (Bjork, The Killers), who produced her forthcoming album.

