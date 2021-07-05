Overall Management Founder Rosabelle Eales on Shaping the Future of Music Management

Fully enamored with the music industry, Rosabelle Eales eagerly jumped headfirst into music management at 23 – as a founder of her own company, Overall Management. What resulted was a thriving coalition of artists and collaborators. Rosabelle plans to expand Overall to include a record label and management service for other creatives. She feels an overwhelming sense of pride and respect towards her Overall family and everything that they’ve been able to accomplish together thus far. Check out Overall Management on Instagram and Twitter.

Cliché: What originally sparked your interest in music management?

Rosabelle Eales: I have always been a lover of music, and as someone who isn’t terribly talented it felt like the best way for me to be involved in something I love so much.



Why did you specifically want to create a grassroots, women run music management company?

I don’t think it was ever really a cognitive decision to do either of those things, I guess I saw a hole in the market for a management company run the way I wanted to see one run – so I created it. Tell us all about the ethos and mission behind Overall Management.

We are good people fighting for the good people. My entire company is built off this principle and that we work to empower the voices of both our clients as well as those around us.





You were only 23 when you founded the company. Was it daunting to be so young? Who did you look to for advice? What words of encouragement can you offer to other young women business owners? You were only 23 when you founded the company. Was it daunting to be so young? Who did you look to for advice? What words of encouragement can you offer to other young women business owners?

I think it’s more daunting looking back on it than it was in the moment – I’ve been blessed to have a great group of friends and mentors around me and also learned to really trust my intuition at a young age. The best advice I can give is that there is always enough space at the table, sometimes you just need to pull up your own chair. How would you describe your dynamic with Overall’s talent?

Super collaborative! We are all a family & everyone supports each other. What do you look for when searching out new talent?

I don’t know if I ever “look” for new talent, we kind of just find each other. All the clients at Overall and I have similar values and goals which allow us to best support and work together.





What would you say has been your proudest moment at Overall thus far?

I know this is a little bit of a cop out, but every day I’m proud. I’m proud of my clients, team and the incredible people who we get to work with on a day daily basis to bring amazing music into this world. Do you have any plans for the future of Overall that you can share with us?

Currently we are working on launching Overall Recordings which will be the record label component of the company as well as Overall Creative which will serve as management to creative directors, videographers, photographers, designers ect.

Read more Music Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Overall Management Founder Rosabelle Eales on Shaping the Future of Music Management. Photo Credit: Lindy Lin.