It’s about that time of year; the pink and red decorations are all on display, flowers and chocolate are everywhere, and just about everyone is looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day. Whether it would be a date night or a stay in and chill night, your night must have music! Here’s a list of the 18 best songs for the perfect modern Valentine’s Day playlist!

This playlist has a variety of different songs for every part of your evening. It consists of some upbeat and lively songs like “Electric Love” by BORNS and “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit to pump you up for the evening. Some slow and sensual songs like “Earned It” by the Weeknd and “Crazy in Love” (Remix) by Beyonce to end your evening with some romance, and basically everything in-between.

Whatever situation you find yourself in this Valentine’s Day, this playlist has got you covered! You can find this playlist on Spotify!

“Thinking Out Loud”– Ed Sheeran

“Love Me Like You Do”– Ellie Goulding

“Like I’m Gonna Lose You” – Meghan Trainor ft John Legend

“Earned It” — The Weeknd

“Make You Feel My Love” — Adele

“Rather Be” — Clean Bandit

“Marry Me” — Train

“Electric Love” — BORNS

“Crazy In Love” (Remix) — Beyonce

“Say You Won’t Let Go” — James Arthur

“Sweetest Devotion” — Adele

“Love Story” — Taylor Swift

“Play That Song” — Train

“Stand By You” — Rachel Platten

“Bed” — J Holiday

“With You” — Chris Brown

“I Can’t Help Falling In Love” — Haley Reinhart

“Photograph” — Ed Sheeran

The Perfect Modern Valentine’s Day Playlist. Photo courtesy of the IMDB.