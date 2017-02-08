Rising Star Phoenix Melody Chats ‘X-Factor,’ Debut EP, and More

Sydney-born singer-songwriter Phoenix Melody is on a mission to give her listeners more than just music, but something with a deeper meaning. From her teary-eyed celebration on Australia’s X-Factor back in 2013 to her eclectic cover songs and soon-to-be-released EP, Phoenix Melody is a name you won’t soon forget. Here, she spills the details on how she’s embracing every twist and turn on her musical journey.

Cliché: When did you find your passion for singing and what inspired you to sing in the first place?

Phoenix Melody: My passion for music and singing developed as a toddler. Seriously, I’ve been singing since I can remember. I’ve always been “that kid” who sang and danced to anything and everything. It was a way to express myself, and I grew up in a musical family, so it was natural for me. I guess what inspired me was seeing how happy it made the people around me, especially my parents.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience auditioning for Australia’s X-Factor?

Auditioning for X-Factor was definitely an unforgettable experience. I had my family and my best friends with me for support since I was nervous. I had never performed in front of such a large crowd before and I was terrified of the idea that three super talented, world-renowned artists (Redfoo, Ronan Keating, and Dani Minogue) were judging my performance. I was thrilled when I received three yeses. The sense of relief and disbelief that my talent had been recognized was overwhelming to the point of happy tears! I knew in that moment from the judges and crowd response that I was in my element and I was there serving my purpose.

How would you describe your own sound?

My sound is an infusion of R&B/pop, with soul and rock elements. I love meshing old school with new school, whether it be a drum or bass line or in the lead vocals or harmonies.

Can you give us some insight on some of your original pieces and where they can be found?

My original pieces are pretty much diary entries. They’re very personal to me, but I think they speak volumes to many different people. They’re a representation of my growth as a person over a number of years and a self-reflection of who I was, who I am, and the things I aspire to be. I think most people are going through the motions of life trying to figure themselves out. My music really reflects my personality. I’m laid-back, but also super outgoing. Overall, I’m all about finding that balance and enforcing positivity.

Knowing yourself allows more room for positive thinking and less room for negative energy.

What projects are you working on right now?

I’ve just finished my EP and I am preparing and working on my release in Australia this summer. I’m ecstatic that all the pieces are finally coming together and you guys will be able to hear my original music. I’ve worked really hard for this and put my heart and soul into each of my records. My official launch party will be in my hometown of Sydney, Australia, which I’m absolutely stoked about, before releasing my music in the UK and US. You will hear your girl having some air time giving the lowdown on the record, so keep a listen out because I don’t want to give too much away just yet!

What artists do you look up to the most and why?

I look up to artists who have initiated change within the industry and those who have used their following positively and have done good things with their careers—artists like Michael Jackson, Tupac, and current artists like Eminem, J. Cole, and Rihanna. I look up to people who have been crucified for their authenticity, but continue being themselves, opening people’s minds and hearts, and forcing a change in acceptance. I think it’s extraordinary that artists are able to contribute to a new way of thinking through music.

Who would you love to collaborate with someday?

I’d love to collaborate with Bruno Mars. He’s a living legend, that dude. He’s so incredibly talented and started from the bottom. I’d love to work with Justin Bieber and Drake, as well.

If you had the chance to perform anywhere (award show, event, etc.), where would it be?

Okay, this is a tough one, but I’d probably have to say the Super Bowl. Halftime killing it on stage? Sounds like a great gig, if you’d ask me!

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned thus far in your career?

I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned so far is to stay true to myself. I grew up with my dad always telling me that I could be whatever I wanted to be, do whatever I wanted to do, and to never let anyone tell me who I am or what to do. Although it may have backfired a little for my poor old man when it came to me doing the dishes, his reinforcing words of “dreaming the inconceivable” by “knowing myself” stuck. This industry is easy to get lost in, but I am so incredibly blessed to be surrounded by people who love me for me, support me, and see my vision. They don’t want to change me and my team embraces me for who I am, and that helps me grow. Love is so important. Knowing yourself allows more room for positive thinking and less room for negative energy. I am all about vibes, so I keep my circle small.

What are three things you’d want your fans to know about you?

I’m human, just like you. I’m real to the core. I’m honest; I truly do this to connect with those who have ears for my music. I do this because I’m passionate about it and I want to be the voice for those who don’t have the confidence to say, “Hey, I’m me. Do you.” I was rejected because I was different, but also embraced for the same reason and I never let it get me down. I allowed myself to become strong from my experiences and here I am. I’ve made my mistakes, I’ve owned them, and I’ve learned from them. That is so important in life: taking responsibility. I like to think I work on myself daily, to be a good example to those who need someone to look up to.

