PINEO & LOEB Team Up with Sparkee & Viiq to Bring Upbeat House-Pop Vibes to Heartbreak Track “Attached 2 U.” Out Now as a Self-Release

PINEO & LOEB are back with a new release – “Attached 2 U,” for which they teamed up with their fellow Canadian producer Sparkee and Filipino/Italian singer Viiq. The track is a perfect mixture of house music and pop, opening with heartfelt vocals and groovy, upbeat melodies. It’s almost hard to believe it started as a downtempo record until Viiq recorded her vocals, which shine through lyrics about trying to get over someone with other people, only to find it’s not the same. It’s a subject that should relate to many listeners, and the artists even throw in a Prince reference with the “2 U” in the track’s title. “Attached 2 U” follows PINEO & LOEB‘s recent “Good Vibe Feeling” with rapper FUEG and Saxophonist Ellie Sax, as well as Sparkee‘s remix of Tiësto‘s “The Business,” while Viiq could be heard on Bing Players & Disco Fries‘ “Forever Love.” Check out the inspiration behind the track below.

“The ‘Attached 2 U‘ project started when we were listening to the radio and heard Viiq singing Bingo Players & Disco Fries‘ track ‘Forever Love.’ We were immediately hooked by the amazing vocals and uplifting vibes, so we reached out and connected with Viiq. We sent her a few instrumental demos to see if she would be interested in working together, and she picked out a groovy downtempo tune to record vocals on. When she sent us back what she’d done, we were blown away and inspired to rebuild the track to be more upbeat and centered it around a big synth drop for more impact. The track was sounding great, but we wanted it to be even funkier, so we called up our good friend and frequent collaborator Sparkee, who added his slick guitars and synths throughout, really gluing everything together. After painstakingly refining the track to make it hit just right, the end result is ‘Attached 2 U,’ and we’re so thrilled with how it’s come together! We opted to pick the numeral ‘2‘ and the letter ‘U‘ as a reference to Prince, who always spelled the words as such and is known for his funky and uplifting pop songs.” – PINEO & LOEB

If it weren’t for a schedule mix-up, Canadian duo PINEO & LOEB might never have joined forces. The two artists were booked for the same show, but both were left to play with only 1 time slot available. Instead of duking it out for the single slot, they decided to do a back-to-back set and haven’t looked back since. Some of their most popular original releases include “Daydreaming,” “Circles,” and “Body Right.” Uplifting, Funky, High-Energy & Good Vibes are just a few words that describe them. With chart-topping remixes, collaborations, and support from BBC Radio 1 or Virgin they are steadily making a name for themselves in the electronic music scene. On top of releasing original music and remixes, PINEO & LOEB have toured extensively across Canada and abroad, headlining their own shows as well as supporting major international acts such as Zeads Dead, Grandtheft, Keys N Krates, The Funk Hunters, Skratch Bastid, Stylust, z-Trip, to name a few. Slowly returning to the road with dates across Canada this year, you can also find them on Twitch streaming high-energy DJ sets weekly to a loyal and growing audience.

