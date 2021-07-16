Music

PLS&TY Releases Contemporary Summertime Anthem “Ride or Die” with Bobby Saint

by Thursday, July 15, 2021

Florida native PLS&TY teams up with LA-based Barbados-born singer/songwriter Bobby Saint for the new collaboration “Ride or Die,” a feel-good summertime anthem that will transport you to being on vacation with your one and only. Featuring groovy but gentle melodies from PLS&TY and Saint‘s heartfelt, wide vocal talents, “Ride or Die” is a song you’ll want to play over and over again this season; it embodies love, positivity, and connection – all of which form the fabric of the beautiful human experience. Check out what PLS&TY had to say about the inspiration behind the new release below:

Ride or Die‘ is a summertime, feel-good single that encompasses love & romance. Bobby Saint‘s vocals lead listeners to imagine time spent in tropical paradise with their partner. Together, Bobby Saint and I created a song that transmits the ethos of the PLS&TY brand: good vibes and good times. Enjoy.” – PLS&TY

Tommy Leas, a Florida native – better known as PLS&TY – is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals, and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. After a collection of chart-topping singles including “Good Vibes” (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), “Down For Me,” “Rebel Love (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), and “Motives” (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts / Top 25 Billboard Electronic Charts), PLS&TY would see his productions Remixed by Grammy-nominated Morgan PageRuskoCazzetteBondaxYehMe2 (Josh from Flosstradamus latest venture), and more. His own remix of Genevieve‘s “Colors” was featured in a Hershey‘s chocolate television commercial that has amassed over 1 billion views. With his brand new “Very Special” EP released in April of 2020 that includes pop records with artists like Sean KingstonWifisfuneral, & Alex Aiono (of Netflix‘s “Finding Ohana“), PLS&TY is showing no signs of slowing down, even after a busy 2019 touring season which included A-List festivals Shaky BeatsBreakawayElectric ForestEDC Las Vegas, & more.

More info on PLS&TY / Bobby Saint:

 

Images provided by Jasmine Safaeian

