POP Artist HAVEN is one to Watch This Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 10th, 2020) –– Pop singer/songwriter HAVEN is absolutely one to watch after an incredible year of writing and releasing music. Making waves as a multi-genre songwriter with her hooky melodies and creative ideas, HAVEN recently landed pop icon Iggy Azalea’s single “DLNW” featuring Tinashe. The single is Azalea’s first since her 2019 EP “Wicked Lips” and has already surpassed a million streams on Spotify in just a few days. The song is also currently going viral on Tik Tok and has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube. You can even hear HAVEN’s voice on the single!

“I am so excited for everyone to hear DLNW and am super thankful for the opportunity to work with Iggy. She’s one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met,” says HAVEN.

The L.A./ Nashville based singer dropped her first single, “Swimming In Your Feelings” at the end of 2019. Not only did the song debut at the top of the Radio Disney charts, but it also garnered staggering attention on the app Tik Tok reaching twelve million-plus viewers. The “Swimming In Your Feelings” challenge inspired many, including popular Tik Tokers like Cheeky Boyos and Maverick Baker, to create their own renditions of the fun challenge.

After creating a buzz amongst listeners, HAVEN released her sophomore single “Be With You” which again received a thumbs up from Radio Disney rising to the number two spot on the charts. Popstar, Selena Gomez gave the song generous support on her Instagram channel writing, “HAVEN- one of my sweet, sweet, absurdly adorable friends has released her song THAT’S OUT NOW! I am so proud of you. Your heart is so full and happy.” The song is approaching a half-a-million listens on Spotify and is continuing to climb.

Following the success of these releases, Dinah Jane (previously of Fifth Harmony) extended an invite to HAVEN to join her 2020 world tour with pop artist Agnez Mo- slated for this fall. Due to COVID-19, the tour has been rescheduled for early 2021. This May, HAVEN rounded off her fourth single, “RN” with the coveted number one spot on Radio Disney, receiving full support and excitement from the RD team.

“This year has been great! I’m so thankful for the opportunity to release and write music,” says HAVEN.

Currently, the singer is back in the studio with Iggy Azalea writing for future projects. Azalea hinted at potential future collaborations with HAVEN commenting “you’re the best – can’t wait for everyone to hear ALL the stuff we worked on” on one of her recent Instagram posts. You can hear HAVEN’s most recent single “Hoodie In The Summer” on all streaming platforms now and follow her on Instagram @iamhavenmusic for more updates.

Images provided by Demolition Music Publishing