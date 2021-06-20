Pop Duo Chain of Islands Release Dreamy Nostalgic Video For R&B Infused Ballad “Shelter”

Today Chain of Islands has premiered the official music video for their latest ballad track “Shelter.” The pop duo – made up of Nick Goins and Derek Vautrinot – have creatively crafted a video that not only offers fans a beautiful performance of the track, but gives a sense of nostalgia with its black and white film elements reminiscent of old-Hollywood film. The duo’s performance in the visual is an emotional reflection of the song’s meaning of healing, and having faith in one’s own strength.

“The video for ‘Shelter’ is an effort to capture the feeling of self reflection throughout the times. An isolated moment on the couch when you can take an honest look inward to reflect on who you are and where you’re going, and how the feeling must have felt in any era, past to future.” – Chain of Islands

Chain of Islands is a pop duo originally formed in Boston, MA and currently split between Orange County, CA and Providence, RI. Nick and Derek both met through playing in heavier rock acts (Lions Lions and Que Sera) from the New England area. After years of heavily touring the rock/hardcore scene, both members decided to collaborate and pursue new creative avenues leading to the birth of Chain of Islands. The band is excited to release their debut EP slated for release this summer.

Stream the sultry follow up “Shelter” across DSPs today here: fanlink.to/ShelterCOI and watch the video on Chain of Island’s official YouTube channel here.

Images provided by Kayla Chin