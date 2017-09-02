Positive Vibes with Singer/Songwriter Sabryna

There are a few moments in our lives where we take a step out of our comfort zone, smooth the wrinkles off a decent outfit, and pray our nervousness reads minimum, all for the sake of saying a simple hello to someone new. For artist Sabryna, she’s taking the full plunge and going straight ahead with her intentions, but in a different way: lending her voice through music. Her single “Try It” is the latest release by the New Zealand artist, who is ready to lay everything out on the table for her fans and listeners.

Since calling Los Angeles home, Sabryna is no stranger to different places, people, and experiences. She says having an open mind and an open ear is the key to why her music is bringing everyone together. “I think the beauty of travel is learning that even though we might live in different countries with different cultures, at the core, we are all the same,” she said.

Just Like You

How relatable an artist is, especially in today’s music scene, determines who stays on the playlist and is worthy of being a place of comfort or support. “We all want the same things and feel the same things,” Sabryna said. “To me, that’s super inspiring. I want to write songs that are internationally relatable.”

New Learning Environment

In today’s environment, if you’re using your college experience while seeking your true passions, it’s truly an accomplishment. Having attended Berklee College of Music, Sabryna welcomed all with open arms. “Berklee exposed me to so many different styles of music,” she explained. “I learned a lot at Berklee, but more so from my peers than in the actual classroom.”

What’s a more perfect music lesson than a jam session? Sabryna said, “I remember playing and jamming out with my friends after class and trying to absorb everyone’s different style and creativity.”

That was the moment that changed my life and I haven’t looked back.

Following the music is something Sabryna is used to, even if she needed a little push during her guitar lessons at age 8. “One day in class, I was singing along to my guitar and my teacher heard me and told my mom I needed to really pursue singing because I had a special gift,” she explained. “That was the moment that changed my life and I haven’t looked back.”

Flash forward to 2017 and Sabryna is working with artists such as Candice Pillay, Dem Jointz, and Hannibal Hector and uses their experiences to guide her and develop the artist she wants and believes herself to be.

“Candice is a super talented songwriter,” she told us. “She taught me a lot during my first year in L.A., and I definitely look up to her.”

When asked about the others, she continued, “Dem Jointz is dope. He is a one-man band and helped orchestrate my session with Usher, which will go down as one of the most memorable sessions in my life. I will always be thankful for that. HNNBL is my brother. We recorded my entire upcoming EP together and I loved every minute of it. I’m grateful to him for helping me develop my sound.”

Try This, Hear Her

With “Try It” featuring Josh Pearl, Sabryna releases this song as a way to reveal herself to her fans. “It’s like our first date,” she explained. “We’re both getting to know each other, testing the waters, and it’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.”

Artists wouldn’t be anything without their fans, and Sabryna continues to emphasize the importance of her connection to them. She hopes that with each release, it’s something both fans and herself can be proud of. “I hope my fans can get to know me better as I continue to put out more music this year,” she said. “We can grow together, but most importantly, have FUN together!”

Positive Vibes with Singer/Songwriter Sabryna: Photographed by Shawn Artero