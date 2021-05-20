Premiere: Nathan Harrington Touches On The Hardships Of Relationships In Groovy Pop Rock Tune “Sleeping On Your Side”

Following the release of his chill single “Hold On Me,” emerging reggae pop rock artist Nathan Harrington returns with upbeat and captivating track, “Sleeping On Your Side.” Written by Harrington and produced by Jim Kaufman, “Sleeping on Your Side” tells the story of a toxic relationship where one often makes excuses for their partner without realizing the negative impact it is having on their own wellbeing. Despite the hardships that relationships and breakups come with, Harrington is able to let go of the past and learn how to move on with a sense of new understanding. The video, directed by Cory Ingram, follows Harrington through a struggling relationship before finally walking away and is available to watch here.

“This has been a song concept in my head for years. And finally everything connected and the song was finished. We’ve all had those toxic relationships where you make excuses for your other, not realizing the drain and fatigue it puts on your mind, body and spirit until it’s too late. ‘SOYS’ is a song that takes you through one of these relationships, the highs and lows of a break up. But ends with clarity being restored. It’s never easy going through a breakup, especially when there was so much love. But you can’t hang on to a feeling that has faded.” – Nathan Harrington

With a sound that is uniquely his own, Nathan Harrington combines elements of Roots and Reggae to bring a bold and captivating sound to life. Deeply influenced by artists like Black Uruhu, Steel Pulse, Bob Marley, and Toots & the Maytals, his musical inspiration helps to hone his tone while contemporary influences like Rebelution and Slightly Stoopid point him towards the next generation of CaliRoots artists. “The music I make is meant to heal people. Reggae holds a high vibration, and I believe it can pull people away from the darkness,” shares Harrington.

Creating a new wave of sound, when it comes to songwriting, living is Nathan’s biggest intrigue. Whether it’s exploring nature on a hike, surfing the sea, or channeling meditation, it’s what truly inspires home to open and his eyes and see, and his ears to hear. Aside from singing, Nathan plays instruments such as guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, and percussion. He’s shared the bill with artists such as Jacob Collier, 2 Chains, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter and Jed’s A Millionaire to name a few. Nathan has also been in numerous modeling campaigns and was cast in Jordan Peele’s movie “US”.

