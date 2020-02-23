‘ARTLOVER’ Releases new single “Heart Of Stone”

South Korean native and London based K Pop rapper ARTLOVER has unveiled her new single “Heart Of Stone” available on all digital retailers now. The single tells a story about personal growth served as a hip hop banger with knocking drums and heavy bass.

As always ARTLOVER puts her emotions up front. “In order to grow strong as a person you need the courage to step away from yourself and view your life and your actions from the outside, this song is about that process” – says the singer. The track was recorded in Los Angeles CA and was produced and co written by Swedish songwriter Max Billion.

Before ARTLOVER got into music, she had a successful career as a make up artist with clients such as Vogue and Elle. She released her debut single “Want U Back” in 2018 followed by her critically praised EP “Queen Of Retro” later the same year. “Heart Of Stone” is the first single off her sophomore EP due out this fall. The song is coupled with a music video.

