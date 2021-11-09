Cat Evers Releases New Single, “Woman In Black”

Brooklyn-based, alternative R&B artist, Cat Evers, has released her new single. “Woman In Black,” is a lo-fi song with goth-influences about a relationship and the journey of internal turmoil and healing that follows.

The new ethereal single features soft, and slow cascading beats intertwined with ambient vocals that encapsulate the story of this woman’s journey. Fronted by powerful lyrics, the echoing chorus is almost trance-inducing, closing in a little more each time it repeats. The song incorporates a sense of longing and loss in every aspect. The track shortly distracts the listener from these painful emotions through a melodic guitar solo.

Recorded in Brooklyn recording studio, Liquid Sounds, “Woman In Black” is supported musically by Leon Sierra on bass, Mark McIntyre on guitar, and Miles Wilkins on piano and synth. Together, they tell a story using the color black to symbolize power, sophistication, death, and evil spirits. Inspired by the main character in Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, the single captures the chaos and heartbreak of a woman who slowly descends into madness through infidelity. Drawing musical similarities to the ambient pop artist, Baths, in terms of tone and depth, Cat perfectly masters this tune that’s laced with darkness and mystery.

Cat Evers first started writing music as a young girl growing up in Malibu, California. Raised by her grandparents from age five, her unconventional youth culminated in a devoted relationship to music and emotions through words and melodies. She found solace in BANKS’ dark and mysterious lyrics, Adele’s vocal expression, Hayley William’s playful extremities, and Hiatus Kaiyote’s Neo-Soul sound. Each influence has heavily contributed to a style that originates from within her, piecing together bits of alt-R&B, Pop, and Soul to form a cross-genre experience that is driven by story.

Having studied at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, she has played her original music at local New York venues such as Pianos, Nublu Classic, and The Bitter End. Last June, Cat released her first single titled “The Weight,” which she finalized with her band across different states and countries during quarantine. She has also previously received a Music Achievement Award from the City of Malibu and has studied with Los Angeles-based mentors, Adriana McPhee and Ron Anderson. Cat is now recording and based in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen to “Woman in Black” on Soundcloud.

Connect with Cat Evers and her music through the links below.

Spotify, Instagram, Bandcamp, Website, Facebook

For all media inquiries please contact mavery@gramophone.media