Denim Blù Releases New Single, “I’ll Die (With Lizzy Clarke)”

Denim Blù, the Toronto-based pop artist with Chinese roots, released his new single, “I’ll Die (Ft. Lizzy Clarke)” an emotional song that explores the depths of rock bottom. This track will be his second of 2021, following his recent single “Extraordinary Feel (Ft. Lizzy Clarke)” and adjoining remixes.

“I’ll Die” is inspired by the fallout after heartbreak and the emotions of needing to fall before you rise. The song begins with “I’m drowning in thick liquid without a desire to resist” – a sentiment of falling so deep into a state of despair that death seems closer than life, that death seems more tolerable than life, that life and death are indistinguishable. The theme repeats throughout the song – the harrowing feeling portrays the real emotion experienced after gut-wrenching heartbreak:

“The song is heavy and dark, but these are real emotions.” – Denim Blù on his new single “I’ll Die (with Lizzy Clarke)”

Although suffering is usually an emotion you experience in solitude; this duet between Denim and Lizzy expresses the universality of the message – it shows that even at your lowest point, you are not alone. Denim croons in his smooth tone and Lizzy dazzles with her agile vocals. Together, they deliver different but complementary vocals over this power ballad.

Denim Blù is an emerging Toronto-based singer-songwriter whose identity and music reflect the cultural mosaic that makes Toronto’s music so universally appealing. He’s a Chinese-born queer artist whose inspiration is born out of rebellion. Denim Blù is not supposed to be Chinese and making pop music; he is not supposed to be gay; he is not supposed to emote sex. Well, he does. His music training and influence spans three continents having studied and composed in China, the UK, and Toronto. The product of his music is pure pop fantasy with emotional intrigue, drawing from blues, dance, electronica, and R&B elements, all while being unapologetically queer. His music delivers new-age pop with a story to tell.

For more info on Denim Blù:

SPOTIFY| INSTAGRAM| YOUTUBE

For all press inquiries please contact [email protected]