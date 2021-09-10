Denim Blù Releases Pop Single “Extraordinary Love”

Denim Blù, the Toronto-based pop artist with Chinese roots, released his new single, “Extraordinary Feel (feat. Lizzy Clarke)” a hymnal-inspired pop-rock song. This track will be his first of 2021, following his recent entry into releasing original music that began in October 2020 with his single, “Burn” and adjoining remixes.

“Extraordinary Feel” finds inspiration in the Southern US and vibrant African-American church choirs singing gospel and soul music. Both artists came to find strength in each other’s talents when creating the single through a mutual effort.

The single became a magical amalgamation of song creation– crisp songwriting, a powerful vocal, and satisfying production. The gospel elements include prominent organs and splashes of bells over modern synths and classic electric guitar.

Infiltrating almost every component of the song– the lyrics, the production, and the vocal, with religious elements, Denim Blù is able to carry his message of a love that is almost divine in nature. The use of religious themes throughout the track breathes life and gives words to the once indescribable inner emotions.

“‘Extraordinary Feel’ is about the exuberance of falling in love, a love so hard that you’re willing to sacrifice everything for that person, the lyric ‘made a martyr out of me’ is a perfect example of selflessness that comes with this kind of passion.” – Denim Blù

Denim Blù is an emerging Toronto-based singer-songwriter whose identity and music reflect the cultural mosaic that makes Toronto’s music so universally appealing. He is a Chinese-born queer artist whose inspiration is born out of rebellion. Being Chinese, he is not supposed to be making pop music; he is not supposed to be gay; he is not supposed to emote sex. But, he does, proudly.

Denim Blù’s music training and influence span three continents having studied and composed in China, the UK, and Toronto. The product of his music is pure pop fantasy with emotional intrigue, drawing from blues, dance, electronica, and R&B elements, all while being unapologetically queer. His music delivers new-age pop with a story to tell.