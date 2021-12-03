Emerging Canadian Teen Popstress Cmagic5 ignites Your Soul Through her Latest bop ‘Dancing On My Heart’

Canadian teen pop sensation, Cmagic5 is back with a riveting party anthem “Dancing On My Heart” inspired by the universally relatable struggle of moving on after a breakup when your ex-lover finds any opportunity to let themselves back into your life. In her own words “I wanted to write something upbeat that would inspire energy and confidence into my listeners”. The track’s infectious tune showcases my abilities as a vocalist by enabling my voice to soar through its wide range and emphasizes my soulful vocals through the melodic structure. I absolutely thrive on powerful beats and catchy melodies that are accompanied by my energetic delivery”. Following the recent success of her debut Album “Ready To Run”, she has garnered an impressive 10 million+ plays and counting across all digital streaming platforms.

“Dancing on my Heart” is the ultimate ‘pick-me-up’, crafted with top writers and producers. The track has already surpassed 10 million views on TikTok just within 3 weeks of its release and was the #1 Twitter Trending hashtag #Dancingonmyheart on its release day.

Get ready to dance your ex off your heart! Check out the music video here:

“Dancing On My Heart” emphasizes the ‘moving on’ phase after falling out of a relationship and the frustration that develops when you’re falling in love with the same person all over again, knowing they’re not the one for you (but hey, it happens!). This can be summed up in the lyrics

“I keep giving in and that’s my crime”. In a fun and playful way, it’s all about holding your Ex responsible for your inability to move on. It’s almost as if your Ex is your guilty pleasure. The track is definitely filled with lots of feel-good vibes, mature and clever lyricism, sassy undertones, and sugar-coated gooeyness that will surely get your heart racing and dancing while whining about your Ex trying to manipulate their way back into your heart!

It is her dedication to excellence that keeps Cmagic5 at the top of her game. However, crafting radio-ready bangers isn’t the only thing on this up-and-coming Canadian pop artist’s mind. Cmagic5 is focused on aiding her listeners through that one breakup that still lingers around, like venom in their veins.

