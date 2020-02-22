Fernando Triff Drops Let’s Rock Music Video

Let’s Rock was mixed and mastered by the incredible Grammy-nominated audio engineer Beau Vallis famously known for working with Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and many other superstar artists.

In just a short time the song had achieved the top of many charts, including the top 100 of 2019 in the Bay Area according to Thizzler.

Directed by the awarded talent Lucas Mendes, and the script was written by Tatiani Faria, who masterminded the video, produced by her company Circle.

The music video was recorded in the São Paulo area, and it features a lot of famous local actors.

Fernando’s latest music video for “Blessing like Swagger” was released 2 years ago, now back on the track, Triff is ready to announce his upcoming tour dates and more other surprises on the way.

Stay tuned.