Music

Fernando Triff Drops Let’s Rock Music Video

by Saturday, February 22, 2020

Alternative rock performer Fernando Triff is back on the scene with an exciting new music video, which sets the bar higher in terms of production.

This song “Let’s Rock” is a milestone for Fernando’s career, who has consistently broadened his audience and reaching out to new people with his beautiful music.

Let’s Rock was mixed and mastered by the incredible Grammy-nominated audio engineer Beau Vallis famously known for working with Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and many other superstar artists.

In just a short time the song had achieved the top of many charts, including the top 100 of 2019 in the Bay Area according to Thizzler.

Directed by the awarded talent Lucas Mendes, and the script was written by Tatiani Faria, who masterminded the video, produced by her company Circle.

The music video was recorded in the São Paulo area, and it features a lot of famous local actors.

Fernando’s latest music video for “Blessing like Swagger” was released 2 years ago, now back on the track, Triff is ready to announce his upcoming tour dates and more other surprises on the way.

Stay tuned.

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Romaine Waite Cracks Cases in Hallmark Movie Series “Crossword Mysteries”

Next post →

Jewelry Trends That Are Going to Take Over In 2020
You may also like
Lauren Davidson ‘Love Ain’t Fair’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Lauren Davidson ‘Love Ain’t Fair’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Rachel Ohnsman Premiers Her New Video “Cliché” on The Honey Pop
Rachel Ohnsman Premiers Her New Video “Cliché” on The Honey Pop
Portes Premieres Humanitarian Single “Human”
Portes Premieres Humanitarian Single “Human”

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

close-link