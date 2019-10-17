Gavyn Bailey Brings Emotion Back To Pop With “NUMB ME, BAD”

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 17th, 2019 – Gavyn Bailey drops his second single,“Numb Me, Bad”, a song about his struggle with mental health. Deep, dark and driving,the track digs into your psyche, illustrating tangible reactions to innermost feelings. An Alt/Pop soundscape, “Numb Me, Bad” is the result of great pop writing, sonically delicious production, and raw, honest lyrics.

Produced by Trevor Muzzy (Son Real, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and more) and co-written with Muzzy and Ashley Maietta (of the trio, Luci), the track dives deep into Gavyn’s relationship with his mental health. “It’s a cry for help from a younger version of myself,” says Bailey. “It’s my personal experience with depression and crippling anxiety, and feeling the need to self-medicate to escape that dark place we’re all capable of falling into.” As a Mental Health Ambassador for CHOC’s (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) Mental Health Initiative, Gavyn’s focus with this new release is to raise awareness and show anyone who is suffering from any kind of mental illness that they are not alone. “I want to connect with others on that level because I know how important it was to me when I was younger to have someone who understood what I was going through,” he says.

GAVYN BAILEY SINGLE RELEASE PAGE 2“Numb Me, Bad” was conceived over a period of nearly 6 months, but chipping away at the deep-rooted emotion behind it was a therapeutic experience for Bailey. “I knew that writing with them [Trevor Muzzy and Ashley Maietta] about such a sensitive subject would be an easy task. Our sessions together are essentially free therapy.”“Numb Me, Bad” is currently available wherever you listen to music. You can catch Gavyn performing around Los Angeles, and more show info can be found at www.gavynbailey.com​.

ABOUT GAVYN BAILEY

Gavyn Bailey is known for his deep soul mentality and a writing maturity beyond his age. ​He’s been music-minded ever since the age of three when, while recovering from a kidney transplant, he taught himself many instruments and worked on honing his love for songwriting – an outlet that has gained global attention. He used his experience as an avenue to inspire others going through similar situations, whatever that may be, and is currently an ambassador for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Mental Health Initiative, aiding both children and adults through music and dialog.

He released an EP at age 15 that landed at #4 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart. That same year he was nominated for an OC Music Award for Best Youth Artist as well as an LA Music Award for Best Album and Male Singer/Songwriter of the year. In 2014he joined a Scandinavian tour with the popular former Danish band, Dúné, and his song “All Growed’ Up” was placed in the Canadian MTV television series, ​Degrassi ​the following year.

Since 2016, Gavyn put his focus into songwriting for himself as well as other artists when he signed a publishing deal with Bump Into Genius and Warner/Chappell Music.He has collaborated with artists including Ray Dalton, Tim Schou, Xenia (“The Voice”),Karen Dezelle, MOODY, Romeo Blanco, Soren Bryce, Dylan Jordan, and SVEA, among others, and has accumulated a diverse song catalogue. His song “Novocaine”by Tim Schou was awarded Grand Prize at the IAMA in 2018 (International Acoustic Music Awards).

